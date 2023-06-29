Sebastian County commissioners OK vote centers for Aug. 8 election on continuing 1% county sales tax

FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County residents will have 26 places to cast their ballots Aug. 8 as they decide whether the county can continue levying a 1% sales and use tax.

The Sebastian County Election Commission approved the list of vote centers County Judge Steve Hotz requested for the special election at its meeting Tuesday. This included vote centers for both early and Election Day voting.

Commissioner Cara Gean wasn't present.

Early voting for the election will be held Aug. 1-4, as well as Aug. 7, according to a notice of election the commission signed. The early voting centers residents will be able to use from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. those days will be Room G8 in the Sebastian County Courthouse in Fort Smith and the Sebastian County Fairgrounds in Greenwood.

Meghan Hassler, county election coordinator, said the county asked to keep six usual voting sites closed for the election. This included three in Fort Smith -- the American Legion, Cliff Terrace Church and the Nelson-Hall Beckman Center -- and three outside Fort Smith -- Milltown Washburn Fire Department, Grace Lutheran Church and Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church.

The county's request was based on a desire to save money and the lower voter turnout these centers received in the past, according to Hassler.

The Quorum Court approved calling a special election on the possible continuation of the 1% general sales tax April 18. Residents first voted to implement the tax in 1994 and have renewed it twice for 10-year intervals since. The last renewal took place after a special election May 14, 2013.

Hotz has said the tax will sunset in June 2024, unless voters approve the extension.

The tax generated more than $33.7 million in 2022, according to Hotz. Of that total, Sebastian County received more than $4.8 million, with the remainder being divided among the 11 cities and incorporated towns in the county. Allocations are based on population.

Hotz has said the county would have to curtail services to some extent if voters don't continue the tax. The decision also would have an "extreme impact" on the county's smaller municipalities -- such as Bonanza, Mansfield and Midland -- because the tax revenue is a significant income source for them.