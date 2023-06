BONANZA -- The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man believed to be involved in several area storage facility thefts.

The Sheriff's Office reported the man breaking into a storage facility in the Bonanza area June 22, stealing several large items including a zero-turn lawn mower, computers, televisions and a gas grill.

Investigators are actively working all leads, and anyone with information is asked to call (479) 783-1051.