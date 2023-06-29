Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Roger Daniel, 67, of 12058 Hilltop Road in Lowell, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Daniel was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Amanda Thacker, 42, of 1220 S. Highland St. in Pine Bluff, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Thacker was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Nathan Wright, 38, of 411 E. Sweetwater Drive in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape, engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct. Wright was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Trevor Blake, of 1401 S.E. O St. in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Blake was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Mohamed Kante, 31, of 705 Hidden Springs Drive No. 34 in Decatur, was arrested Monday in connection with robbery. Kante was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Johnson

Ignacio Mora-Albarran, 28, of 901 S. 10th St. in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Mora-Albarran was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

Scotty Grubbs, 44, of 1488 Wedington Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Grubbs was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.