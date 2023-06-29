Smoke from Canada shrouding U.S. cities

DETROIT -- Smoky air from Canada's wildfires shrouded broad swaths of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky on Wednesday, prompting warnings to stay inside and exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution.

The impacts are particularly hard on poor and minority communities that are more likely to live near polluting plants and have higher rates of asthma. Detroit, a mostly Black city with a poverty rate of about 30%, had some of the worst air quality in the U.S. on Wednesday, prompting the Environmental Protection Agency to warn that "everyone should stay indoors."

"The more breaths you're taking, you're inhaling, literally, a fire, camp smoke, into your lungs," said Darren Riley, who was diagnosed with asthma in 2018, a few years after arriving in Detroit.

"Many communities face this way too often," said Riley, who is Black. "And while this wildfire smoke allows, unfortunately, many people to feel this burden, this is a burden that far too long communities have faced day in and day out."

The EPA's AirNow.gov site showed cities including Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis and Cleveland had "very unhealthy air" as of Wednesday afternoon. A wider circle of unhealthy air spread into Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Louisville, Ky.

In Chicago, the Air Quality Index had reached 217 by mid-afternoon, according to AirNow; in Detroit, the index had reached 203; in Cincinnati, 185. Any reading above 100 on the index is a warning to people with respiratory conditions to take precautions.

Earlier this month, smoke from the wildfires blanketed the U.S. East Coast for days.

Another round of drifting smoke from the wildfires was moving through western Pennsylvania and central New York and headed toward the Mid-Atlantic, said National Weather Service meteorologist Byran Jackson. In Canada, smoke will migrate across Quebec and Ontario over the next few days, Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said.

"As long as the fires are burning and the smoke is in the atmosphere it is going to be a concern not just for Canadians but Americans as well," Flisfeder said.

Forecasters predicted that by today, the worst of the smoke would largely move on from the Midwest, where hazardous air quality paralyzing daily life remains a rare event. But the smoky air was threatening the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions once again, and officials in New York warned residents that they should brace themselves.

The smoke was expected to reach eastern New York, including New York City and Long Island, by late afternoon Wednesday, with conditions likely to worsen quickly, according to officials.

At a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams of New York City urged residents to take precautions. "In particular, vulnerable residents may want to adjust your outdoor activities," he said.

RISK FOR POOR HIGHER

In the U.S., the smoke is exacerbating air quality issues for poor and Black communities that already are more likely to live near polluting plants and in rental housing with mold and other triggers.

Detroit's southwest side is home to a number of sprawling refineries and manufacturing plants. It is one of the poorest parts of the city. According to a 2022 report by the American Lung Association, the city's short-term particle pollution ranked among the worst in the nation.

"Being close to those refineries -- that's an environmental factor that's difficult to control," said Dr. Ruma Srivastava, a pediatric pulmonologist at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit. "It does increase their risk for asthma flareups. For them, it's even more important to follow the (air quality safety) recommendations."

Riley's own experiences prompted him to start JustAir, which provides air pollution monitoring.

"Just because you're born in a certain ZIP code or you're born into a certain family with a certain skin color doesn't mean that you should have an unequal go at it," he said.

Meanwhile, NASA is reporting that smoke from wildfires in northern Quebec has reached Europe. The American space agency said satellite imagery from Monday showed smoke extending across the North Atlantic Ocean to the Iberian Peninsula, France and other parts of western Europe.

There are 490 fires burning nationally, with 255 of them considered to be out of control. Quebec's forest fire prevention agency is reporting 110 active fires.

Elsewhere, Milwaukee County Emergency Medical Services has seen a spike in calls for residents with respiratory complaints, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Office of Emergency Management data show a disproportionate amount of calls for respiratory issues -- 54.8% -- have been for Black people in Milwaukee, according to the newspaper. Milwaukee County's population is 27.1% Black.

In Chicago, where about 29% of the population is Black, Mayor Brandon Johnson urged young people, older adults and residents with health issues to spend more time indoors. He pledged "swift action to ensure that vulnerable individuals have the resources they need to protect themselves and their families."

President Joe Biden visited the nation's third-largest city on Wednesday to promote his renewable energy policies. Biden has described the Canadian wildfires as clear evidence of climate change.

Minnesota issued a record 23rd air quality alert for the year through late Wednesday night, as smoky skies obscured the skylines of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana were among other states issuing air quality alerts, and cities including Louisville also advised people to limit prolonged or intense outdoor activity.

"This is particularly thick smoke," Jackson, with the National Weather Service, said.

Ontario's chief medical officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, suggested people get into the daily habit of checking air quality this summer.

"That's our new normal now is to be looking at all of those parameters," Moore said.

The hazy skies and acrid air were obvious in Canada's largest city of Toronto, where child care centers and the school board suspended outdoor activities.

Cancellations of summertime activities and events cascaded across the Midwest as well Wednesday.

Citing dangerous conditions, officials in Pittsburgh postponed an event called "City in the Streets," where residents of Pittsburgh were supposed to meet and talk with representatives of various city departments.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health's air quality division and the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency both issued health alerts because of the air. Cleveland called off all outdoor recreation programs for the day, closed its outdoor pools, spray basins and water parks, and canceled trash collection.

The air was so unhealthy that Chris Ronayne, the executive of Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, canceled his annual speech on the state of the county at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, an outdoor venue on the banks of the Cuyahoga River.

Almost 1,200 vulnerable people from Cree communities are among the evacuees who have fled northern Quebec because of wildfires and smoke. Dr. Francois Prevost of the Cree health board said the evacuation process has gone relatively well, but he adds that the situation poses particular health, logistical and cultural challenges.

A record 30,000 square miles of Canada has burned, an area nearly as large as South Carolina, according to the Canadian government.

Flisfeder said the smoky, hazy skies will persist unless rainfall provides sufficient help to firefighters in controlling the blazes. "It's important to note that the highest amounts of rain were not received in those areas where most active forest fires are," Flisfeder said.

The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe. Health officials say it's important to limit outdoor activities to avoid breathing in the particles.

The warming planet will produce hotter and longer heat waves, making for bigger, smokier fires, said Joel Thornton, professor and chair of the department of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington.

Quentin Hernandez, a 24-year-old event planner from Detroit, was out skateboarding for about an hour Wednesday at a skate park near the Ambassador Bridge, which connects the city and Windsor, Ontario.

"It just sits like this all day," said Hernandez, saying that it smelled like being at a barbecue. "Literally, the smoke just sits in the air."

