BASEBALL

Indiana RHP transfers to Arkansas

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn has secured the commitment of right-handed pitcher Craig Yoho, a transfer from Indiana.

Yoho, 6-3 and 225 pounds, reportedly throws a fastball up to 94 mph along with a slider, curveball and changeup. He made 17 appearances in relief for the Hoosiers as a redshirt senior while having 4 wins and 1 save this season. He did not allow a run in 10 of 17 appearances.

He threw 37 innings and allowed 33 hits and 19 walks while striking out 63 and recording a 3.41 ERA. He had a season-high 6 strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings against Michigan State on May 19.

Yoho threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 earned runs while striking out 4 in 64 pitches during a 5-3 win over Kentucky at the NCAA Lexington Regional.

Yoho missed his sophomore season in 2021 and junior season in 2022 due to two Tommy John surgeries and a procedure to fix a dislocated knee cap.

BASKETBALL

UA women’s schedule taking shape

Highlighting the Arkansas women’s basketball team’s 2023-24 SEC schedule is a game at Walton Arena against South Carolina, plus home and away games against Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Razorbacks are also scheduled to host Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Four of Arkansas’ eight home opponents made an appearance in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The road slate features a trip to Baton Rouge, to play reigning national champion LSU. Other away games include Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks’ nonconference slate has been taking shape, and it features reported home games against UCLA, Murray State (Nov. 10), the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the University of Central Arkansas (Nov. 20). Contracts for the games against Murray State and UCA were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

A complete schedule with start times will be released at a later date.

SOFTBALL

UA assistant coach resigns

Yolanda McRae, who recently completed her eighth season as an assistant softball coach for Arkansas, has resigned from her position.

Her letter of resignation, which was submitted June 20, was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. The resignation was requested to be effective July 14.

McRae was part of Coach Courtney Deifel’s staff since she arrived at Arkansas in 2016. She was also part of Deifel’s staff in 2015 at Maryland. In her resignation letter, McRae wrote she wishes “nothing but great things” for Deifel and the Razorbacks and said she will take time to determine her next move.

She primarily worked with Arkansas’ hitters. The Razorbacks batted a program single-season best .331 in 2022. The batting average dropped 54 points in 2023 after the team had to replace a veteran roster.

SOCCER

UA names Davison as third assistant coach

Arkansas announced the hiring of Sandy Davison as its third paid assistant coach Wednesday.

Davison was a volunteer assistant for the Razorbacks in 2022 and coached at several Division I schools before her time at Arkansas, including stops at Florida, Arizona, Indiana and Washington State.

Arkansas Coach Colby Hale said he is hopeful the continuity of his coaching staff will aid the program’s championship aspirations after consecutive losses in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

“Not only is Sandy one of the most recognized coaches in women’s college soccer, she is the perfect fit for us,” Hale said. “We couldn’t be more excited to keep her in Fayetteville and I know she will make an immediate and lasting impact on our program.” Davison spent four years on the Cougars’ coaching staff with Arkansas associate head coach Jon Harvey. Washington State made three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 during the pair’s tenure from 2014-18.

Arkansas’ 2023 coaching staff now includes Davison, Harvey and Sammy Scofield, who is entering her sixth season with the program.