Suit calls alternative school failure for kids

A Vilonia parent of a school-aged student is suing Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva, seven school districts and the Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative over the cooperative's alternative education program.

Parent Natalie Williams complained in the lawsuit that the Arch Ford's Crossroads 5-8 Conway Campus -- intended to serve up to 45 students from the defendant districts -- failed to meet state laws for properly operating an alternative learning environment.

Arkansas law requires school districts to make at least one alternative learning environment available to provide needed resources for student success. The alternative learning environments are for students who are not -- for a variety of reasons, including academic needs and misbehavior -- successful in their regular schools.

The Arch Ford cooperative and the districts certified its compliance and received state aid for the alternative learning program, but the cooperative did not meet the law in assessing student needs for services, capping the student-to-teacher ratio, setting teacher licensure requirements and limiting computer-based instruction, according to the lawsuit filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Williams' behalf by attorney Theresa Caldwell.

The defendant school districts are Vilonia, Conway, East End, Greenbrier, Mayflower, Guy-Perkins and Quitman.

"[D]uring the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, Crossroads lacked licensed teachers, relied almost exclusively on computer-based asynchronous instruction, and provided no intervention services designed to address the student's specific educational needs," the lawsuit stated.

"In sum, the Defendant Districts assigned children with the greatest needs to Crossroads but provided those children with the least resources, essentially putting them in front of a computer and telling them to teach themselves," the suit continued.

The lawsuit also argued that the Crossroads program, located in the Ruth Doyle Middle School campus in Conway, treated students "like criminals."

"Unlike regular education students, the Arch Ford [program] searched every student, every day with no individualized suspicion," the lawsuit states.

"Crossroads' students were not permitted to interact with regular education students in the same middle school building" and "Crossroads' students could not eat in the school cafeteria and were forced to eat in a classroom."

And the suit said: "Parents were not allowed in the school building where Crossroads was located," implying the program was unsafe and making it easier to hide the lack of licensed teachers working with students.

Williams, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, said her child was assigned from the Vilonia district to Crossroads from January 2021 to January 2023, when she placed the student in a private school. Williams filed a due process complaint against the Vilonia district for the private school tuition as a result of what she said was her student's failure to receive services for a disability.

The hearing officer in that complaint found fault with Crossroads' compliance with state law for assessing student needs and providing legally required services, the lawsuit said.

State funding for alternative learning environment programs was $4,794 per student in the 2021-22 and $4,890 per student in the 2022-23 school year that just ended, the lawsuit said.

Caldwell, the attorney for plaintiff Williams, argued in the suit that the education service cooperative and defendant districts should be ordered to return funding to the state.

Further, Oliva and the Arkansas Department of Education should be ordered to evaluate alternative programs to ensure their compliance with state law, Caldwell wrote.

Emailed requests late Wednesday to state and education service cooperative leaders for a response to the lawsuit were not immediately answered.

The lawsuit case number is 60CV-23-4528.