Texas League Travelers 6, Cardinals 2

Travelers 6, Cardinals 2

The Arkansas Travelers kicked off the second half of the Texas League season the same way they ended the first half, with a win over the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Travelers, who won the first-half title of the Texas League's North Division, scored two runs in the first inning and one in each for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings to extend their winning streak to six games.

Jonatan Clase kept his hot streak up with a 3-for-4 performance to lead the way. He drove in a run in the fifth inning with a double to left field.

Leo Rivas, Patrick Frick and Connor Hoover each recorded two hits and an RBI.

Shawn Semple (2-1) recorded his second win with a five-inning, one-run performance. He allowed 2 hits and 3 walks, while striking out 2. Jorge Benitez struck out four batters in relief of Semple. He and Devin Sweet combined for three scoreless innings of relief.