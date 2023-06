The Reverend Horton Heat takes the stage Sunday at The Hall

James Heath (right), whose stage name and the name of his band is the Reverend Horton Heat, has been called the godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly. Find out why at 8 p.m. Sunday when the band performs at Little Rocks The Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Victory Records)



TODAY LITTLE ROCK ◼️ Camp Taco 822 E. Sixth St. (501) 353-0884; camptaco.com 7:30 p.m.: Townsend ◼️ JJ's Grill 12111 W. Markham St. (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com 8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton ◼️ The Oyster Bar 3003 W. Markham St. (501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com 6-9 p.m.: Mark Currey ◼️ Rev Room 300 President Clinton Ave. (501) 398-1323; revroom.com 8-11:55 p.m.: Hardwired: The Metallica Tribute ($20) ◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse 17707 Chenal Parkway (501) 8173971; sullivanssteakhouse.com 6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio ◼️ Vino's 923 W. Seventh St. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com 7-11 p.m.: Weirdow ◼️ White Water Tavern 2500 W. Seventh St. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com 4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover) 8 p.m.: Sea Hag, Red Mesa, Mammoth Caravan ($10) ◼️ Willy D's 322 President Clinton Ave. (501) Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Listen to the music

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content