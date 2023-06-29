UA women get Florida State in ACC/SEC Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas women's basketball team is scheduled to play a road game at Florida State on Nov. 30 as part of the women's portion of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks and Seminoles will play at 6 p.m. Central in Tallahassee, Fla. TV network designations will be announced at a later date.

"The first year of the [ACC/SEC Challenge] really delivered with so many great matchups," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said in a news release. "Our two leagues have consistently been among the top women's leagues in the NCAA year in and year out. To have all these competitive games in the preseason is another step to build on the momentum last year's Final Four brought to our game."

The Seminoles went 23-10 last season and lost to Georgia by 12 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Florida State returns All-ACC players in sophomore guard Ta'Niya Latson and junior forward Makayla Timpson.

Latson was the Tamika Catchings Award recipient in 2022-23 by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, which goes to the national freshman of the year. She led the ACC last season, scoring 21.3 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds per game and 90 assists. Latson missed the NCAA Tournament with an undisclosed injury.

Timpson averaged 13.2 points and was third in the ACC with 8.8 rebounds per game.

It will be the first game between Arkansas and Florida State on campus. Their lone meeting came in November 2011 at the WBI Tip Off Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla. The Razorbacks won 55-52 in overtime.

"To play in Tallahassee against a perennial NCAA Tournament team like Florida State will be a great experience for our team," Neighbors said.

