Urban Renewal pushes ahead on downtown development





Executive Director Chandra Griffin gave an update on several projects during the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency's regular monthly meeting Tuesday.

Griffin reported the PBURA is still moving forward with a downtown multi-family apartment complex but will go before the planning commission to request the construction of 26 units.

Out-of-state developers will construct modern, three-level, multifamily apartment-style homes in downtown Pine Bluff. Pines 1 Development LLC partners Kelly Eubanks and Dr. David L. Willis of Texas will develop the complex on Sixth Avenue and Georgia Street to Convention Center Drive. Partial closure of Texas Street will also be requested. Griffin said permits will need to be obtained and the plan will be submitted to zoning prior to approval.

An offer to purchase lots that were donated to PBURA was made by a Veterans Affairs-eligible buyer who plans to build her dream home on the property. According to Griffin, the buyer will purchase three lots from 1101 to 1105 East 17th Ave. for $500 per lot.

Board members asked if the lots needed to be bidded out. Griffin said after reviewing the acquisition guidelines it wasn't specific.

"I like the idea of someone purchasing these three lots, especially if they're going to build something," said PBURA Chairman Jimmy Dill, who added the authority's mission is to not own property and get it back on the tax roll. "Make sure we don't get into a problem area because we didn't bid it out."

Griffin said her recommendation was to move forward with the contract, but she did want to present it to the board. She also suggested that their attorney meet with the city attorney to get clarification.

Board member Kirby Mouser weighed in and said officials needed to make sure they were doing the acquisition the right way. Mouser suggested establishing a template.

"This property was donated to us. We didn't pay for it. We maintained it," said Griffin.

"If there is a protocol we need to establish so we don't get ourselves in trouble," said Dill.

Mouser added that differences between the processes for donated property and purchased property needed to be identified.

Dill suggested donating the property back to the original donor and having that person accomplish the same goal.

A vote was made to approve the contract subject to the outcome of the attorney's meeting.

Griffin presented a template the agency would use for other properties that PBURA has under its umbrella for interested buyers to seek.

She also presented a revised vendor template that would add more details about the vendor and its services.

"In the wake of the concerns that we had in reference to the approvals for our invoices, I have asked in different meetings with officials for any questions with the investigation," said Griffin. "I haven't gotten any questions or feedback but I did take it upon myself to try to streamline that process where we can have checks and balances."

"Nowadays anybody can make an invoice from the computer and submit it, but this vendor application details it out," said Griffin, who added a field for how long the vendor has been in business. "Not to put anything negative towards new business, but if it's a new business that's where more needs to be checked into before they actually are put into the system."

If the business is less than five years old, according to Griffin, there will be a more in-depth evaluation process. She also said the invoice will need to match the business.

The application will also request the name of the department that is requesting the vendor, the name of the requestor, and the nature of the service that it is going to provide. According to Griffin, the vendor in question in a recent investigation was a grain hauler but submitted invoices for asbestos.

That investigation led to multiple charges against Griffin's predecessor, Maurice Taggart, and his high school classmate, Rodrick Morris. Both are released on bail and are awaiting a trial.

"If they do additional service, they need to list those services as well," said Griffin, adding she would need to check with the finance office to see who would follow up with the next steps of the process. "This is my suggestion to them as far as being able to ensure vendors actually are legit," said Griffin.

During her executive director's report, Griffin said the Sixth Avenue and Main Street Plaza was moving along.

"Abatement is going on with the roof at the location," said Griffin. It would take five days to complete before the PBURA can finish the demolition portion that is underway, she added.

In other business, the Go Kart Trac is waiting on the third bid as concrete will need to be removed to get the grading done.

Construction on the Go Kart Trac is expected to begin in early fall.

Residential demolition has come to a halt, as the excavator is down. Griffin said the employees have been busy assisting the Code Enforcement Department with debris removal and cleanups in several areas of the city, as well as maintenance on other equipment.





