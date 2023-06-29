Walton Family Foundation announces two new Design Excellence projects in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The Walton Family Foundation on Wednesday announced new Design Excellence projects to support "missing middle" housing in downtown Bentonville and a campus expansion of City Hall.

The Design Excellence Selection Committee searches for designers including architects, landscape architects and urban designers. This group is then matched with projects selected by the Walton Family Foundation, according to a news release.

The program pays for projects inspiring a sense of belonging, fostering connections, creating welcoming public spaces, and supporting meaningful and shared experiences.

Community Development NWA, formerly the Community Development Corp. of Bentonville/Bella Vista, received a Design Excellence grant in May 2022. It hired Sanders Pace Architecture to design high-quality and affordable housing for the local workforce in downtown Bentonville, according to the release.

The units will fill a gap in locally available "missing middle" housing, the release says. This is defined as the range of housing types that fit between single-family detached homes and mid-to-high-rise apartment buildings. The project will test a replicable model for more well-designed and affordable housing on infill lots near workplaces, schools and cultural amenities, according to the release.

An affordability study by local builders, city government officials and experts released earlier this year found 51% of Bentonville's residents would have difficulty paying for a place to live if they were moving there today.

The Northwest Arkansas Council, a nonprofit group of the region's community and business leaders, has said rising housing costs is the most serious threat to the region's growth.

The city will use its Design Excellence grant to search for a qualified firm to meet with interested parties, conduct a feasibility study and conceptualize a master plan. The project will expand City Hall into a campus that will provide opportunities for public gatherings and governing. It will emphasize building a sense of belonging for all city residents within this civic space, according to the release.