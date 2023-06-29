Warrant issued related to Fort Smith weekend shooting





FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Office has issued a warrant for Jiy'wian Hughes, 23, in relation to a shooting at Tilles Park on Grand Avenue over the weekend.

Fort Smith police responded to the incident at 6:16 p.m. Saturday, where the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hughes is wanted for battery in the first degree with a firearm, which is a Class B felony.

A news release from police says Hughes may be armed and dangerous and warns the public not to engage with him. It asks if the public has any information as to his whereabouts, they contact the department at (479) 709-5100, or dial 911 if it's an emergency.



