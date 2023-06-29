Webinar to cover meat-label approval

Given the U.S. Department of Agriculture's recent expansion of the type of meat and poultry labels that may be generically approved, it's even more important that companies know what category their label falls in, said John Dillard, principal of Olsson Frank Weeda Terman Matz law firm.

Prior to being marketed, all meat and poultry labels are subject to approval by USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS. These labels are divided into those that receive generic approval and those that must obtain specific or "sketch" approval. Sketch approval labels require additional documentation as stated by FSIS regulations.

Dillard will provide an introduction to USDA's approach to label approval, generic approval and circumstances where prior approval is required during the NALC's upcoming webinar, "Meat and Poultry Labeling – An Introduction to USDA's Label Approval Requirements." The webinar will be held July 12 at 11 a.m.

The webinar is free of charge. Registration for the webinar is online at https://nationalaglawcenter.org/webinars/usda-dillard/

"When discussing meat and poultry labeling, it is crucial to understand the approval process and how to substantiate claims, as well as which of the two categories labels fall under," Dillard said. "With the recent expansion of labels that may be generically approved, it is important to understand what the new requirements are and how they have changed."

"I look forward to sharing my knowledge of the USDA's label approval process," Dillard said.

Meat and poultry producers need to know which approval process is required for their product to ensure consumers are properly informed.

"We are thrilled to have John present this extremely beneficial information," NALC Director Harrison Pittman said. "With the recent expansion of what may be generically approved, this information is very important, especially considering that every meat and poultry label is required to go through this process."

For information about the National Agricultural Law Center, visit nationalaglawcenter.org or follow @Nataglaw on Twitter. The National Agricultural Law Center is also on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For updates on agricultural law and policy developments, subscribe free of charge to The Feed, the NALC's newsletter highlighting recent legal developments facing agriculture, which issues twice a month.

The NALC is a unit of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and works in close partnership with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, National Agricultural Library.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.

Tru Joi Curtis is with the National Agricultural Law Center.