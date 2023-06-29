WHSD gives online help for the grieving





The White Hall School District offered online resources to families mourning the loss of high school football Coach Ryan Mallett in an online statement Wednesday.

Mallett drowned off a Destin, Fla., beach Tuesday. He was 35.

In the statement, district public information officer Jennifer Menard wrote the community is grieving Mallett's loss.

"The White Hall School District's top priority is supporting our staff, students and families after this tragic loss," Menard wrote. "Within this process, we have reached out to trauma experts within the Arkansas Trauma Resource Initiative for Schools (TRIS) to help us develop a trauma response plan, and we will share information with you as we determine how to proceed."

The district listed four online resources for parents:

"Helping young children with traumatic grief: Tips for caregivers," by The National Child Traumatic Stress Network (nctsn.org);

"Helping school-age children with traumatic grief: Tips for caregivers," by the NCTSN;

"Helping teens with traumatic grief: Tips for caregivers," by the NCTSN;

and AR ConnectNow from UAMS Health (faceyourfeelings.org).

"Even with the best parenting, some children will go on to develop significant changes in their emotions, behaviors, and relationships as a result of losing a loved one," Menard wrote. "If you believe your child might need additional help, please reach out to us and we will connect you with the TRIS team to explore counseling options. We are devastated by this loss and want to do our very best to support our community."



