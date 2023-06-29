WIND SURGE 15, NATURALS 8

Wichita hit three home runs in the first two innings and took command with an eight-run fifth inning en route to a big win over Northwest Arkansas to start the Texas League’s second half Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

The Wind Surge led 4-1 after two innings thanks to two-run homers by Brooks Lee and Yunior Severino off Naturals starter Noah Cameron (0-4). The Naturals pulled within 4-3, but Wichita took control with a big bottom of the fifth to lead 13-3.

Severino added a second homer, three-run shot, in Wichita’s big fifth inning.

The Naturals won seven of their last 10 games to end the first half, but Wichita took the lead early and cruised to the win. Lead-off hitter Tyler Tolbert went 2 for 3 with a home run and scored twice for Northwest Arkansas.