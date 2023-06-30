44th Busch Classic ready after hurdles





One of the nation's premier softball tournaments may look a little different this year, but the expectations are what they've always been.

Despite a curveball or two being thrown its way, the 44th edition of the Busch Classic begins today at a trio of locations around Pulaski County, with the primary hub again being the Sherwood Sports Complex. Event founder Clint Albright appears to be just as pumped as he's ever been, especially with a new division being added to the fold.

However, there were a few situations that made this year's tournament a bit more taxing than in year's past.

"There were some challenges that we'd never had in the tournament's 44-year history, and most notably, they were because of the weather," Albright said. "Dupree Park [in Jacksonville] got clobbered by that tornado weeks back, and that was six fields that we usually used over there that were not going to be available. Actually, they're still four or five months away from having those repaired because [the damage] was pretty extensive.

"And then, the storm this past Sunday, with those straight-line winds coming through, that caused a whole bunch of power outages, in which a lot of them were in Sherwood. That created some problems, too. Sherwood just got its power back on [Wednesday night], but we were sweating it out about what would happen if there was an extended period of time where that power would be off because you can't play without power."

Fortunately, the electricity is up and running, and that will enable games to go on as usual in Sherwood, but that playing area wasn't the only one that was affected by nature.

The F3 tornado that plowed through Central Arkansas on March 31 caused heavy damage that affected another one of the event's other main playing stations: Burns Park in North Little Rock. The fields themselves weren't an issue, but the rubble and remnants that were scattered through the area are.

"That tornado kind of clipped a side of Burns that was not the same side that the ball fields we use were on," Albright said. "However, for a long period of time, there was so much debris. And then the parking lots at the softball fields were used as a staging center to drop the debris in that was being pulled out of the street so people could get to their homes.

"So we had to sweat out whether or not those fields out there would be available. It wasn't until mid-May that we got the thumbs up that Burns was going to be available."

Albright also revealed that the Maumelle Diamond Center will be used, which will give the tournament three viable spots to host games.

Those changes in field space did force Albright and his committee to accept fewer teams this time around. Last year, 151 teams from nine states were entered into the showcase. This year, there are 132 teams registered from 16 states.

As Albright mentioned, the new senior division does give the event an extra classification. The other divisions are the Women's Major, Women's C, Women's D/E, Men's C, Men's D, Men's E and Men's Champ.

The first batch of games would normally begin around 8 p.m. on Day 1 following the Home Runs for the Hungry competition. But since the home run derby won't be held this year, the contests are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

"We wanted to hold some field space for the senior division," Albright said. "Because of that, that's why we decided to not do the home run derby. But that's not going to take away from some exciting games that we think will take place.

"The [Women's Major] division is probably the premier group, and we've always been proud of that. We literally have teams coming from coast to coast in that division with a team from Florida and a team from California. Of course, we have teams from Texas, Missouri and all through the Midwest in that group that are coming as well so it's a really strong division. And those points from the winner will go towards them earning a spot in the Women's World Series."

All in all, Albright said he anticipates another successful tournament, particularly because of the hurdles that had to be cleared.

"It's just been like one crisis after another, but that makes getting to this point even more special," Albright said. "Right now, we've got 13 fields instead of 16, and we've got fewer teams because of that. But that's fine.

"Still, a lot of teams will get to play, and they're excited. We're excited, too, and ready to go."

At a glance

44th BUSCH SOFTBALL CLASSIC

WHEN Today-Sunday

WHERE North Little Rock (Burns Park, 4080 Joe Poch Road); Maumelle (Maumelle Diamond Center, 1001 Country Club Parkway); Sherwood (Sherwood Sports Complex, 455 Bear Paw Drive)

SCHEDULE All bracket information and schedules can be found online at buschclassic.com.

LAST YEARS WINNERS Mens Open: MTS/Hub City/Berties; Womens Open: Lady Yankeez; Mens C: No Pressure Sports; Womens C: Lady NC; Womens D: Southern Militia; Mens D: Brawlers Den/Space Jam; Mens E: Diamond Hogs





Clint Albright is shown with Marla Albright in this file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/CARY JENKINS)





