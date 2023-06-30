A Glimpse of Heaven

Join me as we take a trip – a spiritual journey into another dimension – the Kingdom of Heaven. When we dream, we go into another dimension beyond our physical existence on earth. It is real, just not physical. So the Kingdom of Heaven is another dimension -- a spiritual dimension.

"Heaven" is the biblical term for God's dwelling place, the place of His presence, where Christ has returned and sits at the right hand of God the Father. One day we Christians will be there also, with a resurrected body.

In John 14:2, Jesus even said: "I go to prepare a place for you." While we are in our present bodies, the reality of heaven is unseen and we know only by faith.

We can form an idea of the perfect life of heaven from what we know imperfectly now. Our communion with God and with other Christians will be unbroken. I will be myself, you will be yourself, and we will have the opportunity to meet saints who lived in different time periods, which will be absolutely incredible. Can you imagine meeting the apostle Paul, Timothy, John, Ruth, Mary and Martha, and Jesus Christ Himself? Furthermore, according to Revelation, there will be no tears, sorrow, or death.

Some people say we will be surprised at who we find in heaven (meaning people of different religions), and who we will not find in heaven (certain preachers.) I think the statement is true, but they draw the wrong conclusion. We may be surprised to see the homeless guy on the corner, the hardened criminal who received Christ, the disgraced televangelist who repented, and unborn children who were aborted, all there. But we may be surprised to not find some regular church goers. Why?

In His message to the church of Laodicea in Revelation 3, Jesus states: "I know your works, that you are neither cold nor hot. I could wish you were cold or hot. So then, because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spew you out of My mouth. Because you say, 'I am rich, have become wealthy, and have need of nothing'-- and do not know that you are wretched, miserable, poor, blind, and naked." Revelation 3:15-17

Every day can be an exciting adventure for the Christian who knows the reality of being filled with the Holy Spirit and lives constantly, moment by moment, under His gracious guidance and love. The Holy Spirit has come to give us a supernatural life more wonderful than our human minds can comprehend.

No amount of money, possessions, or earthly power can compare to being led by the Holy Spirit. So let's not settle for the mere crumbs of this world (wealth, power, acclaim) when there is a feast within our grasp from the Lord.

God wants us out of our comfort zone and into His God zone. He enables us, calls us, and compels us to join Him in a great spiritual adventure that ultimately leads to heaven. So let us go forth with boldness and the shield of faith, proclaiming God's love and truth to all He brings across our path, for life is short. God is great, and eternity is forever.

To God be the glory.

Mark Peterson is a retired educator who's worked with people in Southeast Arkansas. He's a member of the vestry at First Lutheran Church at Eighth and Rock streets at Little Rock. The community is invited to join them for worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Details: FirstLutheranLR.com.

