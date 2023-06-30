The world in brief: Aid agency: Ethiopian conditions horrid

Aid agency: Ethiopian conditions horrid

NAIROBI, Kenya -- The United States humanitarian agency told The Associated Press it is horrified by conditions in Ethiopia, where local officials have reported hundreds of hunger deaths in recent weeks after the U.S. and the United Nations paused food aid for one-sixth of the country's population over massive theft of the aid.

In an unusually strong statement emailed to the AP, the U.S. Agency for International Development called the aid suspension "wrenching" and a measure of last resort because of the "extreme scale and coordination of food aid diversion identified across the country."

U.S. officials have said in private that this could be the biggest-ever theft of aid in any country.

The U.S. and U.N. have not said who was involved in the theft, which was first discovered in March in the northern Tigray region when tons of food meant for needy people were instead found for sale in sacks branded with the U.S. flag.

Aid workers said Ethiopian government officials are deeply involved. The government, which largely controls the aid delivery process, dismisses as harmful propaganda the suggestion that it bears primary responsibility for the disappearance of aid. It has agreed to a joint investigation with the U.S. while the U.N.'s World Food Program carries out a separate probe.

Warring group frees 125 Sudan soldiers

CAIRO -- The International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday that it had facilitated the release of 125 Sudanese army soldiers held captive by the country's rival paramilitary force.

The soldiers walked free Wednesday, the ICRC said, as the violent conflict between the army, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, enters its 11th week.

Fighting between the rival forces broke out on April 15 and has killed more than 3,000 people, the country's Health Ministry said. Over 2.5 million people have been displaced, according to the latest U.N. figures.

The freed men -- 44 of whom were wounded -- were transported from the capital, Khartoum, to the city of Wad Madani, 100 miles to the south, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a short statement. It remains unclear where the 125 men were being held.

"This positive step means that families will be celebrating Eid-al Adha with their loved ones," said Jean Christophe Sandoz, the ICRC's head of delegation in Sudan.

The Rapid Support Forces group claims to have detained hundreds of army soldiers since the fighting broke out. Interviews with army detainees feature prominently on the paramilitary's social media, with soldiers -- who often appear bruised and frightened -- telling their families they are being treated well by their Rapid Support Forces captors.

Gunman, guard at U.S. Consulate killed

WASHINGTON -- The State Department said a gunman who opened fire on the U.S. Consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a local security guard working at the consulate were killed in an exchange of fire on Wednesday.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, the department said.

The consulate went into lockdown as the shooting took place and no Americans or American staff members were injured, it said.

The assailant was killed by Saudi security forces, the State Department said, referring questions to the Saudi authorities, who it said were investigating.

Saudi Arabia's state news agency, citing Saudi police, said the man had gotten out of a vehicle outside the consulate carrying a gun.

"Authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation," the news agency said. It said the slain consulate security worker was Nepalese.

Forecasters keep eye on Pacific storms

MEXICO CITY -- Tropical Storm Beatriz formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast Thursday and was forecast to strengthen rapidly to a hurricane as early as today as it moves closer to the coast.

Beatriz was about 110 miles south of Acapulco late Thursday and moving west-northwest at 12 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the United States National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Zihuatanejo to Playa Perula. The storm was expected to slow its forward movement over the weekend, and dump heavy rain as it scrapes along several southern Mexican states.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Adrian continued to spin away from land into the open Pacific. Late Thursday it was about 450 miles south of the southern tip of Baja California, moving west-northwest at 7 mph. It had sustained winds of 85 mph, but posed no threat to land.



