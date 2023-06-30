Alex Harris named Red Wolves' director of player development

Arkansas State first-year Head Coach Bryan Hodgson announced the hiring of Alex Harris as the Red Wolves’ director of player development on Friday.

“We hit a home run hiring Alex Harris as our director of player development,” Hodgson said. “Alex is known in basketball circles as an elite skills trainer and great teacher of the game. He will be a great asset to our program and Arkansas State.”

Harris joins the Red Wolves after serving as the associate head coach for North Carolina’s Word of God Christian Academy during the 2022-23 season. He helped them to a 31-11 record, while overseeing the program’s guards and individual workouts for all players.

Under Harris, six players have gone on to play in Division I basketball, including Freddie Dillone (Tennessee), Isaiah Coleman (Seton Hall), Mayar Wol (College of Charleston), Davin Cosby (Alabama), Dra Gibbs Lawnhorn (Illinois), Mekhi Grant (Morehead State).

Harris said, “Coach Hodgson is a real culture builder, and the A-State community is going to see an amazing product on the floor. I look forward to working with the players and developing them on and off the floor.”