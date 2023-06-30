Application to use factory waste as fertilizer in Benton County meets opposition

A proposal to spread food processing waste on three sites totaling 90 acres in Benton County is open for public comment to the state Division of Environmental Quality, both the engineer for the project and a conservation group opposing it confirmed.

The residues being spread would come from McKee Foods in Gentry, maker of "Little Debbie" products, according to project engineer Bill Staton of Synagro-WWT Inc., a waste disposal company based in Baltimore that filed the application. The residues would go on 40 acres in the Elk River watershed and on two sites -- one of 23 acres and another of 27 acres -- in the Illinois River watershed, according to documents filed with the division.

The