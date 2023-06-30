Arkansas commits help staff sway recruits on visit





University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and staff hosted recruits for official visits last weekend. While the coaching staff was working to gain commitments from top targets, they received help from Razorback pledges.

Seven commitments visited while eight non-committed prospects also made the trip to Fayetteville.

Pine Bluff receiver and Hog pledge Courtney Crutchfield said good news will be coming.

"I mean it went good," Crutchfield said. "I created a bond with all the guys that was up there ... overall had a good time with the non-committed people. Stay tuned we got some more on the way."

Crutchfield, 6-2, 175 pounds, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and other schools.

A 4-star prospect by three recruiting services, Crutchfield detailed his recruiting pitch during his weekend trip.

"They gone take care of you even if you not from the state of Arkansas and if you come play with the best and get job done, this the place," Crutchfield said.

Quarterback pledge KJ Jackson has embraced his role of a leader of the class. He focused on adding the eight targets to the commitment list during his Fayetteville trip.

"It's a fun role to have actually," said Jackson of being a leader of the class. "I love talking to guys and seeing where all they have been. No matter where they've been I tell them Arkansas is a better place because it truly is. The family atmosphere here. Coach Pittman will take care of everybody and all the position coaches, they love all their players and want them all to succeed."

Jackson, 6-4, 217, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James is rated a 4-star prospect by two recruiting services and the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the nation by Rivals.

He picked the Razorbacks over North Carolina, Penn State, Mississippi, Louisville, Missouri, Kentucky and numerous others.

Bentonville receiver CJ Brown made his official visit to Arkansas on June 2-4 and chose the Hogs over Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Louisville, Kansas State and others on June 15.

He made his way down the street to Fayetteville on Friday and Saturday of last week to recruit others to be Hogs.

"Why not Arkansas?" said Brown of his sales pitch. "What do we not have that everyone has? Best conference and coaching staff that cares."

A consensus 3-star prospect, Brown, 6-1, 180 pounds, said he and Jackson has already decided to be roommates when they early enroll in January.

"Me and him are really like minded," Brown said. "He wants to win, so do I. Great dude. Can't wait to kill the SEC with him and the rest of the receivers. Arkansas is in good hands for the next four years at QB."

Razorback pledge Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 238, of Leeds, Ala., said he and defensive end pledge Charleston Collins, 6-5, 263, of Mills were working on three uncommitted defenders.

Defensive lineman Alex Foster, 6-5, 275, of Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph and linebackers Xavier Atkins, 6-1, 205, of Houston Summer Creek and DJ Barber, 6-0, 220, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville were getting sales pitches from Henderson and Collins.

"Me and Charlie were on Alex [Foster], we call him AP," said Henderson, who along with Collins is rated a 4-star recruit by three recruiting services. "I think he'll be a good fit for our D-line. We're trying to get him to commit. Linebackers, DJ Barber, Deebo Xavier [Atkins]. Other guys, offensive linemen -- we've got some stuff coming in soon. Some good things happened this weekend."

Fort Smith Southside offensive lineman Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320, announced his commitment to the Hogs over Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and numerous others on Monday.

