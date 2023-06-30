Arkansas film community mourns Joe St. Ana

Joe St. Ana wasn't really an actor. He wasn't a filmmaker. He was the owner and operator of Crush Wine Bar in the Argenta district of North Little Rock. He was one of the biggest champions of the local filmmaking scene this state had. Dating all the way back to the days of the Little Rock Film Festival, Joe would host late night after parties, allow filmmakers to use his bar as a shooting location, and he even held film screenings on the back patio of Crush. Sadly, last week, Joe died from complications from cancer.

