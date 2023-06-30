Sections
FILM SCENE

Arkansas film community mourns Joe St. Ana

by AL TOPICH Special to the Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Crush Wine Bar owner and local film champion, the late Joe St. Ana is shown on the set of Johnnie Brannon’s 2022 short film “Sheol.” He’s wearing his actual old Navy uniform. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Tony Taylor)

Joe St. Ana wasn't really an actor. He wasn't a filmmaker. He was the owner and operator of Crush Wine Bar in the Argenta district of North Little Rock. He was one of the biggest champions of the local filmmaking scene this state had. Dating all the way back to the days of the Little Rock Film Festival, Joe would host late night after parties, allow filmmakers to use his bar as a shooting location, and he even held film screenings on the back patio of Crush. Sadly, last week, Joe died from complications from cancer.

