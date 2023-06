Brinkley, 1909: For well over a century, the Arkansas National Guard has turned out to help those hit by tornadoes, floods and other challenges. In 1909, one of the worst tornadoes in state history swept down on Brinkley, killing more than 50 people. Gov. George Donaghey sent the Guard, which erected tents in the street among the ruins to provide shelter for some who lost their homes.

