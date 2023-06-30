Board OKs bonds to fund UA projects

The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board on Thursday approved the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's request to issue bonds of up to $65 million in order to fund multiple projects.

The bond term will be no longer than 30 years, and the annual interest rate will be approximately 6.5%, according to Nick Fuller, assistant director of finance for the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

The University of Arkansas System's board of trustees approved this financing at a meeting last month, and proceeds from the bond issue will be for "education and general" purposes.

Specifically, funds will be used for the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R), scheduled to open next fall, a Multi-User Silicon Carbide Research and Fabrication Facility (MUSiC), "and the acquisition, construction, improvement, renovation, equipping and/or furnishing of other capital improvements and infrastructure and the acquisition of various equipment and/or real property for the" campus, according to Fuller.

The debt service on the bond issue will be supported by tuition and fee revenue -- Coordinating Board policy regarding debt service for projects of this nature stipulates that a maximum of 25% of tuition and fee revenue can be pledged for this type of debt -- and the maximum annual debt service will be $5,009,238.

For 2023-24, tuition will again remain flat for Arkansans at the university, the state's largest, although mandatory fees will rise more than 4% to $2,082.07, resulting in a nearly 1% increase in cost for tuition and fees. College students generally take 15 credit hours per semester, 30 hours per year, and UA-Fayetteville -- which, contrary to most schools in Arkansas, has actually gained enrollment in recent years -- proposed no change to this year's annual tuition of $7,665.30 for in-state students.

"My biggest disappointment is we had to increase our mandatory fees as much as we did," Chancellor Charles Robinson said last month. He added that he is proud to keep tuition stable for Arkansans, even though tuition will increase for out-of-state students, as it's that higher tuition for non-Arkansans that allows the university to keep tuition as low as it is for in-state students.

The university's projected 2023-24 net tuition and fee revenue is more than $307 million, so the university "has sufficient tuition and fee revenue to support" the requested $65 million bond issue, according to Fuller.

Precedent has been to approve requests like this one from higher education institutions in the state "when justified," said Ken Warden, commissioner of the state Higher Education Division. Based on the "nature of markets" and financing, "we felt this request was justified."

No Coordinating Board members voted against approving the bond issue Thursday, although Jim Carr did note the debt gave him pause.

"I hate to see taking on $65 million more in debt in times like these," said the board's secretary. "[I] support it, but reluctantly."

In accordance with board policy, "any proceeds from bonds that require [Coordinating Board] approval, which are used for the purchase or construction of new facilities, and result in additional square footage, are subject to the [Coordinating Board] maintenance policy," so the university "will sustain a building maintenance fund to be supported by tuition and fee revenue for the educational and general facilities," according to Fuller.

"These funds will be held in a separate account for the maintenance of the new facilities by transferring annually to plant funds based on the Association of Physical Plant Administrators of Universities and Colleges recommendation." The current recommendation is $2.50 per gross square foot for educational and general facilities, so between the 143,676 gross-square-feet of I³R and the 18,559 gross-square-feet for MUSiC, $405,588 will be transferred annually beginning in the fiscal year after the projects are placed into service.

The preponderance of the bond money will be for the physical spaces for I³R and MUSiC, with any remaining funds for other capital improvements, infrastructure, and/or acquisition of property and/or equipment, said Michael White, associate vice chancellor for finance at UA-Fayetteville.

Though there may not be much money left following the I³R and MUSiC projects, the university included the additional language in the bond request so they can utilize those funds to serve other needs, rather than leaving that money "unused."

The 144,000-square-foot institute will empower "university-wide multidisciplinary research and collaboration," according to Delia Garcia, I³R's director of Strategic Communications & Engagement. Flexible and state-of-the-art, "I³R will introduce the needed high-quality research and development space for faculty and students, as well as industry partners."

I³R is a new model of public research and economic development that prizes collaboration to deliver positive societal impact, with a focus on research that attacks "big, complex problems" relevant to Northwest Arkansas and the state with solutions that can be scaled globally, according to Ranu Jung, UAF associate vice chancellor and I³R executive director. These are problems "not solved in one day," and which require convergent research.

"It's deliberately designed to be a place that welcomes in industry, healthcare, nonprofit, and community partners," Mike Malone, vice chancellor for economic development, said Tuesday at a ceremony for the research building in Fayetteville. "The university has a focus on service to the state, and the research here will be a great way for the university to have that positive impact on the state."

The institute was established following a $194.7 million gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, which followed a $23.7 million grant from the foundation that was designed to bolster the university's research and economic development infrastructure. The UA System board of trustees later approved a $137.6 million budget for the edifice.

In 2021, engineering researchers led by Distinguished Professor Alan Mantooth received nearly $18 million from the National Science Foundation to build and operate a national silicon carbide research and fabrication facility at the university, filling a gap in American production of integrated circuits made with silicon carbide, a powerful semiconductor well-suited for higher temperature environments, according to the university.

Also in 2021, the university received nearly $5.5 million in grants from the Army Research Office and the Army Research Laboratory for MUSiC.

Those grants are designated to support the research effort -- equipment, labs, and researchers -- while money from this bond issue would in part fund acquisition and construction of the physical structure/facility that MUSiC would be housed in, as well as the mechanical systems to support the facility, according to Mark Rushing, UA's associate vice chancellor for university relations. Timelines for construction, as well as a location for the facility, will be established later.

When built and operational, the university can claim to be home to the "only open-access silicon carbide semiconductor facility for research-to-prototyping in the country," according to the university. Semiconductors, such as silicon, are essential materials in most electronic devices and advance performance in fields ranging from healthcare and the military, to computing and transportation.

"We think these are very important projects, and we appreciate the support" of the state Higher Education Division and the Coordinating Board, White said.

Both I³R and MUSiC fit with the UA's emphasis on research, which is one of three strategic pillars of the university, and UA-Fayetteville enjoys "Research 1 - Doctoral University: Very High Research Activity" designation from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. Of the nearly 4,000 public and private schools classified by the Carnegie Foundation, only about 4% have that distinction.