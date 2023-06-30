Burmese airstrikes deadly, villagers say

BANGKOK -- Airstrikes by Burma's military on two villages in the country's north-central region this week killed nearly a dozen civilians, including a Buddhist monk and a child, according to villagers and the head of a local pro-democracy group on Thursday.

Tuesday's attacks on Nyaung Kone and Kyarsi villages in Pale township in Sagaing region also wounded about a dozen people, they said.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Sagaing is a stronghold of armed resistance to the ruling military, which seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021.

The takeover was met with peaceful demonstrations that were later put down by the security forces with lethal force. Many opponents of military rule then took up arms, and large parts of the country are now struggling with armed conflict that some U.N. experts have called a civil war.

The military-installed government has been conducting major offensives in the countryside, including Sagaing, to try to secure territory by burning villages and carrying out airstrikes. The resistance forces have no defense against air attacks.

In September, the army carried out an air attack on a school in Let Yet Kone village in Sagaing's Tabayin township that killed at least seven children.

In the latest deadly aerial attacks, a fighter jet dropped three bombs on Nyaung Kone village's Buddhist monastery and nearby houses at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, said one of its residents, speaking on condition of anonymity because he feared reprisal from government forces.

Nyaung Kone village, which has more than 230 houses and 1,600 residents, is about 75 miles west of Mandalay, the country's second-largest city.

The villager said that a 55-year-old Buddhist monk and eight civilians, including two women, were killed on the spot, and a 16-year-old girl, who was his niece, died later that day. He said he was taking shelter under a table at his house about 300 yards from the monastery when the attack took place.

He said he initially thought the "whoosh" of the jet approaching was just the sound of strong wind, and only after a bomb was dropped did he realize the village was being attacked. He said that residents were puzzled as to why the military attacked, because there had been no recent clashes nearby, which otherwise might have provoked retaliation from the security forces.

Photos of the devastation that circulated on social media were said to show a damaged monastery building and the bodies of a monk and another person among the debris. Their veracity couldn't immediately be independently confirmed.

A building of a Buddhist monastery destroyed by what villagers said was an airstrike by the ruling military in Nyaung Kone village on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Pale Entertainment via AP)

