Central Arkansas Library System’s board authorizes two contracts for planned renovations at Main, Williams libraries





Members of the Central Arkansas Library System’s board of directors on Thursday voted to authorize contracts with an architectural firm and contractor tied to planned renovations at two branches.

Board members approved a contract with Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects as the lead architectural firm that will oversee the overhaul of the Main Library, located at 100 S. Rock Street in Little Rock.

CDI Contractors is expected to serve as construction manager for the Main Library renovation. Architects from Witsell Evans Rasco as well as Stocks Mann Architects also have been tapped to contribute.

A copy of the agreement for the Main Library work bearing the signature of Reese Rowland of Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects but lacking the signature of Nate Coulter, the executive director of the library system, lists the estimated construction budget for the project as $18 million to $20 million.

The firm’s basic services will be compensated at a rate of 7.5% of the budget for the construction costs, the agreement says.

“The first pricing package from the contractor for Main was over budget,” Coulter wrote in a report prepared for Thursday’s board meeting. “We asked the architects and CDI to work together to look at making design revisions to help cut $3-4M from the project costs. We will know more in the next couple of weeks about what they recommend to bring the Main project within our budget.”

The other agreement the board approved on Thursday authorizes Clark Contractors to perform renovation work at the Sue Cowan Williams Library, located at 1800 S. Chester St. in Little Rock, under the supervision of AMR Architects.

An unsigned agreement for Clark Contractors’ work on the Williams Library renovation says the firm will be paid for the cost of work, subject to a to-be-determined guaranteed maximum price, plus a 5% fee.

The work at the Williams Library is anticipated to begin in November, according to Coulter’s report.

Board members authorized the two contracts in a single voice vote.

The planned renovations at both branches are the product of a bond refinancing voters in the city of Little Rock approved along with an extension and reduction of a capital-improvement millage during a May 2022 referendum. The rate dropped from 1.8 to 1.3 mills as a result.

The Main Library is expected to close sometime this fall and remain shuttered for over a year amid the construction work.

Some of the branch’s public-facing operations will move to the nearby Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art, located at 401 President Clinton Avenue in Little Rock. A bookstore and galleries run by the library system there closed on May 31 ahead of the Main Library remodeling.

Various library system personnel will work out of a building at 7773 Sloan Drive in Little Rock during the Main Library renovation.



