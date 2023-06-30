Church News

ST. JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 900 N. University Drive, invites the community to join them at 10 a.m. Sunday for the first service of their newly appointed pastor, the Rev. Danita Waller Paige. Paige currently serves at Geyer Springs UMC and St. Andrews UMC, both in Little Rock, according to a news release.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will celebrate its annual Youth Day program at 2:30 p.m. July 9. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Leon Williams Jr., pastor of True Vine E Missionary Baptist Church, accompanied by his church choir. The Rev. Stanley Blair Sr. is New Hope's pastor.

SUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 901 Ridgway Road, will host the Summit Soundz Celebration Band in a Patriotic Concert at 6 p.m. Saturday. The program will include patriotic tunes such as "Yankee Doodle Dandy," "America, The Beautiful," and "The Battle Hymn Of The Republic." Special features will involve the introduction of the 2023 scholarship recipients for summer band camps, the Watson Chapel High School ROTC Color Guard, and guest soloist Barry Bates singing "If My People."

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to people in need July 8 from 9 a.m. until all food has been distributed. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Food can be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open the Raven's Nest Food Pantry July 8 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

BETHANY CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1923 S. Olive St., will host the Candle Lighting Ceremony for Families Impacted by Homicides. The event will be at 3 p.m. July 9, presented by Flossie Lee. The Rev. Renice L. Davis is the host pastor. The ceremony will focus on families who have lost loved ones as a result of homicide, according to Lee. Her son, Keith Norfleet, was murdered in 1997 on Easter Sunday. Another man, Arthur Shaw, was also killed that same day on University Drive. Participants are encouraged to bring a picture of their loved one in addition to a special candle to light. Candles will be provided to those individuals who do not have them. Details: Flossie Lee, (501) 563-9783.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate Men's Day at 2 p.m. July 16. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "Thou Mighty Men of Valor," (Judges 6:12.) The apostle, Patrick Lockett, is pastor of New Community.

