Committee meeting held on cultural district funds

A special Pine Bluff Development and Planning Committee meeting was called on Wednesday to approve funding for the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District project, the entirety of which may not happen after the failure of the five-eighths-cent sales tax.

Mayor Shirley Washington, however, announced at the end of the meeting a budget adjustment of $590,584 would be presented to the City Council for the first installment of the project that was promised by the council in two allocated payments for 2023 and 2024. The second allocation would be in the amount of approximately $1.4 million, and Washington said the council would try its best to find the additional dollars.

Before the mayor's announcement, Jimmy Cunningham Jr., director of the Delta Rhythm & Bayous project, presented a brief summary highlighting its progress since the City Council approved $2 million with an 8-0 vote to begin planning and developing the first portion of the district, the Blues Memorial & Wellness Plaza.

So far grants have been applied for including the Transportation Alternatives Grant of $500,000, which requires a $450,000 match from the city, and the Arkansas Outdoor Recreation Grant of $250,000 with a required $250,000 match from the city.

The Delta Rhythm & Bayous Highway has place-makers in surrounding towns on the highway thanks to a grant by the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation. Southern Bancorp is being utilized to design the Highway Tourism website.

Cunningham said partnerships have been made to help facilitate additional funding. So far funds have been spent on the architect's 3D designs, economic impact study and public place-making.

Cunningham said the area being utilized for the project will run from Second Avenue and State Street to Third Avenue and State Street, and from Third Avenue to Main Street.

"The point on the progress that we have made thus far, we hope that the promise that was made which is allowing us to negotiate and facilitate more planning and development will be kept," Cunningham told the committee, which involved council members LaTisha Brunson, Steven Mays Sr. and Chair Bruce Lockett.

Cunningham explained that conversations with the Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development Department, which would be over the development of the district, revealed the intent to purchase not just the property for the first venue but all of the epicenter.

"All of the property owners have been contacted and assessments have been done," said Cunningham, adding he is meeting with potential investors today but has to show them that planners have "skin in the game."

Brunson, who said she wasn't on the council in November when the governing body voted in favor of the development, asked how the remainder of the project would be funded. Approximately $6 million would be needed for the larger part of the district, according to Cunningham.

Cunningham explained the $6 million would come from fundraising and grants, but the $2 million that was promised would go toward what was presented already.

"When you finally get that first venue up and it is what people expect and it's something that is a true marvel," he said, "you begin to see people come who wouldn't otherwise come. ... It often opens up doors for other funders and other entities."

Brunson questioned the financial responsibility and said things have transitioned and happened since November when it came to the funding.

"I asked for the entire $2 million and to be put in the line item of Economic and Community Development," Cunningham explained to her. "What they did was put everything in Urban Renewal."

In a worst-case scenario, Cunningham said if no other money comes in, the district will still have a complete project with an amphitheater, blues memorial and multipurpose facility that doesn't have to rely on any other thing to be built.

Former council member Ivan Whitfield, who voted for the project in November and was aware of the process during his four years in service, said this was about what was promised to the citizens.

"We battled with this 2 million for a long time," he said. "It was not based on another sales tax passing. It was not based on an increase in revenue. It was based on the belief that it was going to help our community."

Whitfield also reminded the committee that a resolution was even drafted, even though he did not agree with breaking the 2 million up and leaving it under Urban Renewal.

He also addressed Brunson and told her even though she didn't make that promise, her predecessor, Joni Alexander -- "the same person who endorsed you and lived in that ward" -- made that promise.

"I just believe that we should honor the promise that we give to the people," he said. "We promised it, we put it in the budget, it was a balanced budget. It's no excuse to say the money wasn't there."

Another supporter of the project, Jahid Muhammad, said he agreed with Whitfield and called out Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley for announcing that the Delta Rhythm project's being funded was contingent on the tax passing.

"You are elected to serve the people, not to take orders from Ryan Watley or anybody else that may be pulling strings behind the scenes," he told the committee." Please show the people of Pine Bluff that you have a backbone. Stand up and do what you said you were going to do."

Lockett said he put his credibility on the line, but thought after coming to the table with the mayor, Urban Renewal, Go Forward and Delta Rythm & Bayous, that everyone was on the same page.

"I understand that the tax didn't pass, but I do know that the tax is still being collected," said Lockett. "When we made this commitment there was $6 million in the tax fund last November."

Since then, according to Lockett, $1.2 million has been transferred out of the tax fund, but there has also been another $2 million collected.

"Last I talked with the finance director there was some $7 million in the five-eighths tax fund," he said. "With that type of fund, I don't see how that would break that account."

He also pointed out another $4 million will be collected by the time the tax is expired and the council can come up with the remaining $1.4 million as promised.

"That really hurt my heart because I went in front of people and told them we were a fair council," he said, stating the project is a community-led project. "The money that's being contributed to the project is coming from the people, so how could we not fund what the people want?"

Brunson asked if the sales tax money was already committed to other projects.

"It's committed to what the council wants it to be committed to," he replied. "There are groups like Urban Renewal who have committed the money to the projects that they have ongoing, but my thing is it can't be all of the five-eighths money is Urban Renewal. It just can't be. It's no way one group of people can take the people's money and say only the projects that they put forth are the ones that will be funded."

Washington explained that some of the projects were already ongoing, but Cunningham asked for clarification, mentioning when everyone sat down together and went over the $2 million in November it was understood that the total was not dependent on any of the ballot initiatives.

"It was dependent on the money already there," he said. "How is it now that we are at a point where we are saying we're going to try our best to find the additional dollars, but in November everything was coming out of that fund and budgeted out by each of the entities? Was there an expectation that there was another source that would fund those projects that we were aware of?"

Washington explained how the original plan was to prolong some of the projects that Go Forward had until the new tax was passed. Once the tax did not pass, the city needed to finish those ongoing projects, which would use up all of the money. She also said some of the project costs tripled from the original quotes that were given before the covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm just hoping that we can come to the table. There is enough room for all of the projects," said Lockett, who told the mayor she made him feel as if certain projects took priority over others when all are important.

"Regardless of what we are going to do, we are going to be working on downtown for the next 10 to 20 years, whether it's Delta Rhythm & Bayous District, Streetscape, or fixing buildings. The difference between this project and others is this one has a face and heritage tourism objective."

Lockett made a motion to send the approval to the full council with a do-pass recommendation, which was seconded by Mays.