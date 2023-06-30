Black rodeo to appear at Pine Bluff

Daniel Moore, a Pine Bluff native, is bringing the Takeover Black Rodeo to the Pine Bluff Convention Center at 7 p.m. Saturday. Ticket sales end today. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 6-12.

Tickets can be purchased through the Pine Bluff Convention Center website or on the rodeo's Facebook page, Pine Bluff Takeover Black Rodeo. The event will also feature Arkansas recording artist Nicky Parrish, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter.

The rodeo will include steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing and junior barrel racing, bull riding and "mutton bustin" for the kids where sheep will be ridden. Competitions to qualify for the show will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Details: Convention Center: (870) 536-7600.

PB chef creates meals at Simmons cafe

Third generation chef, Jay McAfee, has created a menu at this new lunch spot at the cafe of the downtown Simmons Bank.

From 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. the cafe offers a different warm plate lunch each day along with several grab and go options, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter. The cafe also offers sweets, breakfast pastries and a full salad bar. "The cafe may be a little hard to find if you do not know the location. Take the elevator to the mezzanine floor (M), immediately off the elevator turn right and follow the hallway to the cafe," a spokesman said.

Patrons can also call (870) 541-1134 or order online at https://www.toasttab.com/3rdgenchef/v3Link.

Bar Association names officers, trustees

The Arkansas Bar Association announced a new slate of officers for the 2023-2024 bar year as well as its new Board of Trustees. Officers and trustees were installed at the annual meeting June 16, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas officers include:

President: Margaret Dobson, Dobson Law Firm, Sheridan.

Southeast Arkansas trustees include:

Robert G. Bridewell, Robert G. Bridewell Attorney, PLC, Lake Village;

Kandice Bell, Global Office on Organizational Diplomacy, White Hall.

Area Agency gives menu plans

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- Chef salad with low fat dressing, cantaloupe, crackers, brownie, and milk.

Tuesday -- Closed for Fourth of July holiday.

Wednesday -- Ham and spinach quiche, salad with low fat dressing, Hawaiian fruit, bread stick, and milk.

Thursday -- Smothered pork tip with noodles, Brussels sprouts, bread, pineapples, and milk.

Friday -- Marinated chicken breast, pea and cheese salad, marinated tomato and cucumber, creamsicle pie, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Pilgrim church pantry to offer food

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its pantry July 8 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Farmer's Market open

Saracen Landing Farmer's Market is open on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The facility offers an array of produce, according to a spokesman.