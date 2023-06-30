Conway man given life sentence over fatal I-40 shooting

A Conway gang member who wounded his own cousin and killed another man during a highway shooting said to be connected to the murder of a Forrest City man at a Little Rock carnival was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a two-day trial.

The life sentence for Justin Cantrell Mays, imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley, was automatic with the verdict by a six-man, six-woman jury that Mays was guilty as charged for capital murder, first-degree battery and two counts of committing a terroristic act for the August 2021 shooting that killed Kindylen Shakur Roberts of Marion and wounded 25-year-old Dalvin Deshawn Howard of Widener. Jurors deliberated about three hours.

The victory for prosecutors Jeanna Sherill, Hannah Johnston and Alexa Vetsch was notable because Howard and two of the other surviving victims -- Quinn Scott Lockhart, 22, and 25-year-old Freangelo Martez Doty, both of Forrest City -- would not cooperate with them. Prosecutors even tried to have Doty, who was wounded during the shooting, arrested to compel him to testify but he could not be found before trial.

Further, jurors were not told that state police investigators believe that Lockhart was the true target of the gunfire, supposedly in retaliation for the April 2021 murder of Deante Deshawn Smith who was fatally shot attending a carnival at the Outlets of Little Rock Mall.

Authorities described Smith's slaying by Keaton Jamal McGee of Alexander, who was 17 at the time, as an "assassination." McGee has since pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence.

Also undisclosed was how Mays, who turns 26 on Saturday, told investigators that he was a member of the Gangster Disciples, although he did deny the shooting.

Mays did not testify. Taking the witness stand could have forced him to answer questions about his claims about gang membership and would have required him to disclose that he was on probation at the time of the slaying for an April 2021 theft by receiving conviction from Faulkner County stemming from a July 2020 arrest in Conway with a stolen gun.

According to trial testimony, Mays was the passenger in a black Dodge Charger driven by 26-year-old Tyshun Hughes of Conway and carrying Mays' cousin Howard along with a mysterious companion known as C3. Mays had the Charger follow a red 2017 Ford Mustang after seeing the car and its occupants in Conway.

The Charger caught up to the Mustang on Interstate 40 by Marche in Pulaski County, where Mays had the Charger overtake the Ford as he leaned out of the front passenger window and opened fire over the Charger's roof at the Mustang. Investigators noted the speed limit on that stretch of highway to be 70 mph.

Police said 17 of those shots raked the passenger side of the Ford, fatally wounding Roberts and slighting injured Doty while causing Lockhart, the driver, to lose control and crash on the roadside. Another four of the shots were fired through the rooftop of the Charger injuring Howard. The gun was never found.

Hospital surveillance video played for jurors shows Mays getting out of the front passenger door to accompany Howard at the emergency room. Mays was arrested that same night and has been jailed ever since.

Mays told state police that the Mustang occupants had opened fire on the Charger after following him and his friends from Conway as they drove to Little Rock. He said he was looking at his phone when the shooting started then ducked down onto the Charger's floorboard to avoid the bullets so he didn't see who was shooting.

Investigators were able to produce video that shows the Dodge following the Ford out of Conway. They said the bullets fired into the roof of the Charger could not have come from a vehicle firing at the Dodge from alongside it but did match the trajectory of someone shooting from the front passenger side window of the Dodge over its roof.

Defense attorney Bill James told jurors that his client was the victim of a shoddy police probe that fixated on Mays from the beginning while refusing to consider that passenger C3 could have fired the shots. Investigators know who C3 is but never made a serious effort to track the man down for questioning, James said. He said the investigator left prosecutors without sufficient evidence to prove Mays' guilt.