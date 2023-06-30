Cooling centers remain open in Little Rock, North Little Rock

Officials in Little Rock and North Little Rock said Friday that the cities will continue to keep cooling centers open because of the ongoing heat wave.

The three Little Rock community centers that will serve as cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at:

— Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W. 16th St.

— Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road

— Stephens Community Center, 3720 W. 18th St.

The cooling center that had been open at the East Little Rock Community Center remains closed temporarily because of a mechanical issue.

North Little Rock's cooling center at the North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., "will be open overnight" tonight as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents of North Little Rock and Sherwood, according to North Little Rock officials. Vending machines are available, and pets are allowed. The center's phone number is (501) 791-8541.

The National Weather Service said that heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place across central and eastern Arkansas, with slight rain chances possible.

"Otherwise, the heat persists," the weather service said in a tweet.

Heat index values will reach the triple digits, according to the weather service.