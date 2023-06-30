Court broadens religious protections for employees

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court broadened protections Thursday for religious workers in a case that involved a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service who refused to work on his Sabbath.

In a unanimous decision, the justices rejected a test that had long been used to determine what accommodations an employer must make for religious workers, but declined to rule on the merits of the case, sending it back to a lower court to consider under a new standard.

Writing for the court, Justice Samuel Alito said that the case gave it the "first opportunity in nearly 50 years" to explain the nuances of how workplaces must adapt to religious requests by employees.

For an employer to deny an employee's request or a religious accommodation, Alito wrote, it "must show that the burden of granting an accommodation would result in substantial increased costs in relation to the conduct of its particular business."

The decision could affect countless workplaces and could require many employers to make substantial changes to accommodate religious workers.

The ruling is the latest in a series of decisions by the court that have focused on expanding the role of religion in public life, sometimes at the expense of other values, such as gay rights and access to contraception.

In the past few years, the Supreme Court has ruled that a high school football coach had a constitutional right to pray at the 50-yard line after his team's games, that state programs supporting private schools in Maine and Montana must include religious ones, that a Catholic social services agency in Philadelphia could defy city rules and refuse to work with same-sex couples who apply to take in foster children and that the Trump administration could allow employers with religious objections to deny contraception coverage to workers.

The latest decision may be less divisive than some of the court's recent rulings on religion, in part because protecting observance of the Sabbath may not split Americans along the usual lines. Indeed, liberal justices have tried in the past to shield workers from discipline and termination for following their faith, and all three on the court signed onto the decision.

The case was brought by Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian and former missionary who worked as a substitute mail carrier.

For years, Groff was a fill-in mail carrier in Pennsylvania's Amish Country who worked on days when other mail carriers were off. When an Amazon.com contract with the Postal Service required carriers to start delivering packages on Sundays, Groff balked.

To avoid the shifts, Groff initially transferred to a more rural post office not yet doing Sunday deliveries. Eventually, however, that post office was required to do them, too.

Whenever Groff was scheduled on a Sunday, a different carrier had to work or his spot went unfilled. Lawyers for the Postal Service argued that Groff's refusal to work on Sundays imposed a significant burden on a small post office, was in tension with an agreement with a labor union and was bad for other workers' morale. It also meant other carriers had to deliver more Sunday mail than they otherwise would.

Groff resigned in 2019 rather than wait to be fired. He sued the Postal Service for failing to accommodate his religious practice. Lower courts ruled against him.

'A HECKLER'S VETO'

Judge Patty Shwartz, writing for a divided three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia, said that "exempting Groff from working on Sundays caused more than a de minimis cost on USPS because it actually imposed on his co-workers, disrupted the workplace and work flow, and diminished employee morale."

In dissent, Judge Thomas Hardiman wrote that "the majority renders any burden on employees sufficient to establish undue hardship, effectively subjecting Title VII religious accommodation to a heckler's veto by disgruntled employees."

Groff said in a statement after Thursday's ruling that he was grateful the Supreme Court heard his case.

"I hope this decision allows others to be able to maintain their convictions without living in fear of losing their jobs because of what they believe," he said.

"I felt that I had a decision between what the post office wanted and what God wanted of me," Groff said in an interview on Thursday. "I hope that this is inspiring to people because in America we do have these freedoms and they're protected."

The Postal Service said in a statement that it was confident that it would prevail once the lower court reconsidered the case.

Groff was represented by First Liberty Institute, which describes itself as the largest legal organization in the nation focused exclusively on defending religious freedom.

Kelly Shackelford, the president and chief counsel of First Liberty, welcomed the ruling, saying that it restored "religious freedom to every American in the workplace."

"This decision will positively help millions and millions of Americans -- those who work now and their children and grandchildren," he said.

American Atheists, which advocates secularism in governmental policies and which submitted an amicus brief in support of the Postal Service, said the ruling continued a worrying trend of "expanding loopholes, accommodations, and 'rights' for the religious while shifting more burdens onto atheists, humanists, and the nonreligious."

A federal law, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, requires employers to accommodate employees' religious practices unless doing so would be an "undue hardship" for the business. But a 1977 Supreme Court case, Trans World Airlines v. Hardison, says in part that employers can deny religious accommodations to employees when they impose "more than a de minimis cost" on the business.

During arguments in Groff's case in April the Biden administration's top Supreme Court lawyer, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, representing the Postal Service, told the justices that the Hardison case as a whole actually requires an employer who wants to deny an accommodation to show more.

But Alito wrote in the majority opinion that while some lower courts have understood Hardison the way the administration suggested, other courts incorrectly latched on to the "de minimis" language "as the governing standard."

The administration has said that requests for religious accommodation come up most often when employees seek schedule changes such as having the Sabbath off or midday prayer breaks or exemptions from a company's dress code or grooming policies. Other examples include employees wanting to display a religious symbol in the workplace.

The justices sent Groff's case back to a lower court for another look in light of their decision.

Information for this article was contributed by Abbie VanSickle and Adam Liptak of The New York Times and by Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press.