Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Crash near Ogden kills 3, injures 1

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 2:59 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

Three people were killed and another injured in a crash on U.S. 71 near Ogden on Wednesday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Christopher Robinson, 34, of New Boston, Texas, was standing beside a parked 2017 Ford Transit van helping change a tire around 4:32 p.m. when a 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup veered onto the right shoulder of the highway, hitting him and the van.

Robinson and Toyota passengers Carrie Flynn, 61, and John Hucke, 65, both of Shreveport were fatally injured and declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, Matthew West, 34, of Shreveport, was hurt and taken to a Texarkana hospital for treatment.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Print Headline: Crash near Ogden kills 3, injures 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT