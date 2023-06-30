Crash near Ogden kills 3, injures 1

Three people were killed and another injured in a crash on U.S. 71 near Ogden on Wednesday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Christopher Robinson, 34, of New Boston, Texas, was standing beside a parked 2017 Ford Transit van helping change a tire around 4:32 p.m. when a 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup veered onto the right shoulder of the highway, hitting him and the van.

Robinson and Toyota passengers Carrie Flynn, 61, and John Hucke, 65, both of Shreveport were fatally injured and declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, Matthew West, 34, of Shreveport, was hurt and taken to a Texarkana hospital for treatment.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.