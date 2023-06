Marriages

Dekylon Jones, 22, and Dominique Stewart, 21, both of Jacksonville.

Jeff Davis, 40, and Candelita Warren, 43, both of Little Rock.

Ernest Washington Jr., 61, of North Little Rock and Felicia Davidson, 62, of Little Rock.

Johnny Guy, 70, and Linda Watkins, 70, both of Jacksonville.

Paul Stewart, 56, and Lila Srofe 48, both of Sherwood.

Tuan Chau, 46, and Tam Ta, 41, both of Little Rock.

Tanner Hewitt, 24, and Samuel Davies, 25, both of Cabot.

Jason Westling, 26, of North Little Rock and Hannah Reid, 21, of Houston, Tex.

Ryan Sorrows, 31, and Tiffany Duenas 29, both of Sherwood.

Brandon Vazquez, 44, of Little Rock and Tiffanie Cortez-Lynn, 37, of Gamaliel.

Divorces

FILED

23-2228. Venkata Kode v. Harshitha Unnam.

23-2230. Amanda Dollar v. David Horne.

23-2238. Bridget Rivard v. Matthew Rivard.

23-2239. Whosea Williams v. Marrisha Williams.

23-2241. Bailey Lorenzen v. Benjamin Lorenzen.

23-2242. Jessica McClain v. Jeremy McClain.

23-2243. Jasmin Straw v. Donovan Straw.

23-2244. Alfred Mainer Jr., v. Irene Mainer.

23-2245. Britney Hollins v. Alex Hollins.

Divorces

GRANTED

21-295. Michelle Dagherty v. Michael Dagherty

22-1004. Bridget Glover v. Derious Glover

22-1289. Rebecca McNeal White v. Michael White

22-3374. Oralia Guerra v. Hilario Gutierrez

22-699. April Findlay v. John Findlay

23-1395. Shatana Jones v. Terence Bronson

23-1843. Rebecca Tally v. Anthony Tally