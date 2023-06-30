Decatur approves pump track for community

DECATUR -- City Council members reviewed a project plan June 12 for a pump track that council member Mike Price drafted.

"It's a great introduction for Decatur to embrace the biking culture," Price said. He asked the city to approve a 20,000-square-foot track at Veterans Park.

According to Bermstyle.com, a pump track "is a continuous circuit of banked turns interspaced by rollers and other features that can be ridden on a bike without pedaling. Most commonly constructed from soil, riders create momentum via up and down body movements called pumping."

Mayor Bob Tharp recalled a pump track at City Lake Park he once visited at 22700 Dawn Hill East Road in Siloam Springs. During his first look at Price's plan and the dimensions of the pump track, Tharp was a little apprehensive.

"So, I'm looking at that going, 'Oh, my goodness, now we're gonna have to figure out how to excavate dirt, how to get across, [and] the walking trail is concrete. It's not built substantially for this.'"

Tharp decided to drive to Veteran's Park, and after seeing the location for himself, he said, "I think that's doable."

Price said he was working with Bentonville-based Runway Group LLC to get a grant to fund the project.

Council member Randy Boone asked if the park would be fenced. He said his concern stems from previously witnessing drivers "tearing up" golf courses with their vehicles.

Initially, Price responded "no" but then explained that the city could place "rock boulders" to add a level of protection from vehicles, like the pump track at City Lake Park.

The city approved the project, with Price heading up the project with help from Boone.

Since the meeting, Price said he has been in contact with the American Ramp Co., and the project is "still in its infancy stage with lots of unknowns." But the company is currently working on the initial design concepts.