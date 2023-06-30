Determination, economic development themes during Fort Smith’s U.S. Marshals Museum ceremony





FORT SMITH -- Hundreds came together in the spacious atrium of the U.S. Marshals Museum for an invitation-only opening Thursday.

The ceremony marked the culmination of more than 16 years of work to bring the museum -- including the building and exhibit experience -- to fruition. The Marshals Service chose Fort Smith as the home for its national museum in 2007, according to a museum news release April 25.

The museum, at 789 Riverfront Drive along the Arkansas River, will open to the public Saturday.

More than half a dozen dignitaries from both inside and outside the River Valley region spoke at Thursday's event.

Doug Babb, chairman of the museum's board, noted in his remarks some people had said the museum would never be built or open. He countered the hundreds of people who worked to make the museum a reality didn't know the meaning of such words as "defeat," "failure" or "quit."

Babb said those involved in the project had to raise about $50 million during an economic recession, the covid-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and an unavailability of material for the project. However, their persistence, tenacity and determination allowed them to overcome these and other obstacles.

"I consider this project to be a 16-year relay race, with dozens of different leaders carrying the torch at any given moment in time, and I want to thank them," Babb said.

Mayor George McGill echoed this sentiment. He said those at the opening were there because of the love for Fort Smith and determination of the people who had "been on the front lines" for the museum project.

Third District U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, said the museum will be a major driver for economic development in the area. His district is already home to another notable museum: the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said a major part of her job is to be Arkansas' chief salesperson. She said the Marshals Museum will add another amenity she and her administration can use in her pitch to entities looking to invest in the state.

"Arkansas is now home to America's finest museum honoring our nation's oldest federal law enforcement agency," Sanders said. "This is a new frontier for Fort Smith, honoring America's first frontier as well."

Others who spoke at Thursday's ceremony included U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Rogers; Ronald Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service; Ben Johnson, the museum's president and chief executive officer; and Laurice Hachem, chairwoman of the Marshals Museum Foundation board.

The event concluded with a ribbon cutting in front of the permanent exhibit space, which consists of five galleries that provide information about the U.S. Marshals Service and its history using a mixture of traditional-style exhibits and high-tech interactive experiences. Residents could then tour the museum building as a whole.

Babb estimated after the ceremony about 380 people had been in attendance.

Expected attendance and economic impact

The museum expects an annual attendance of 125,576 people during a typical year based on data provided by Leisure Development Partners, a consulting practice based in London, via a feasibility study in 2018. The first couple years after opening are expected to over-perform in comparison.

The Arkansas Economic Development Institute used the information provided in the feasibility study to estimate the museum and related tourist expenditures will have an annual impact of $13 million to $22 million on Sebastian County. Its also projected to result in an additional 286 full-time-equivalent jobs in the county.

Source: U.S. Marshals Museum



