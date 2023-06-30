EDITORIAL: Game of thrones

It's like something out of a book or movie. But it's playing out in the international papers and cable TV shows. This power struggle in Russia reminds us of the excellent 2017 movie "The Death of Stalin" (Steve Buscemi, Jason Isaacs, Michael Palin) but without the humor.

Word comes now that the Wagner Group's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, wanted to capture a couple of top Russian generals when he first launched his mutiny last weekend. The plot, according to The Wall Street Journal, involved capturing Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense minister, and Russian general Valery Gerasimov when they visited a particular region involved in the war. When the plot was discovered, the Wagner chief just pointed his troops toward Moscow and marched. The plan, apparently, was: Get 'em!

Not much of a plan, that.

Who looks worse? Yevgeny Prigozhin or the Red Army? Apparently the Wagner group marched 400 miles into Russia before Comrade Prigozhin stood down, and ordered his troops to do the same. Russian ground troops didn't put up much resistance, if any, and the Russian air force was beaten. According to Forbes, the Wagner fighters shot down five Russian helicopters and an Ilyushin Il-22M Coot "aerial command post" airplane.

This was apparently more damage than the Ukrainians have done in a while.

Again, according to Forbes: "That command post and relay plane is a particularly painful loss for the Russian air force. The Russians have deployed the four-engine, propeller-driven Il-22Ms and similar planes to coordinate their air war over Ukraine.

"The aircraft are so valuable that Ukrainian forces have gone to extraordinary lengths to target them--with little success. The planes tend to stay inside Russian air space, after all. When Wagner shot down that Il-22M, it did Ukraine a huge favor. The Russian air force has just 30 Il-22Ms and variants."

According to The Wall Street Journal, the bad blood between Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu goes back years. All the way to Syria.

Several years back, as Wagner soldiers in Syria approached American positions in that neighborhood, the Americans got in touch with their Russian counterparts, asking in effect: Who goes there?

The Russian defense ministry said it didn't know who was marching toward the Americans, and told the American commander just that. So the Americans opened fire, killing more than 100 Wagner mercenaries. Apparently Yevgeny Prigozhin blamed the Russian general staff for the error.

And still does.

Speaking of Syria, Yevgeny Prigozhin and another top Russian general, Sergei Surovikin, worked together in that country, and apparently worked together well. Word around the campfire (and The New York Times) is that General Surovikin, aka General Armageddon, might have known in advance of last weekend's mutiny. And might have condoned it.

The general, who got his nickname for his brutal tactics, appeared in a video last weekend to urge the Wagner soldiers to stand down. One spook told the press that it looked like a hostage video. A body could get nervous knowing the plot to kill the king failed, especially if that body had known about the plot and kept quiet.

As of this writing, General Armageddon has disappeared from public events.

For somebody with that nickname, it's probably best for everybody else.