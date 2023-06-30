EDITORIAL: Tesla wins (again)

Imagine coasting into a gas station, running on fumes after a long road trip. In your exhaustion you inadvertently pull the fuel hose out of the diesel pump. When you try to fuel, you wonder why it's too large for the fuel receptacle. Once you realize the error of your ways, you return the hose to its rightful place, grab the gasoline hose and, voila, you're off and running.

This is just one way automakers try to ensure that gasoline vehicle owners don't put diesel fuel into their tanks. It's not foolproof, but it's very effective.

Now imagine coasting up to a charging station in your electric vehicle in dire need of electricity only to find that the cord you need to charge your vehicle has three prongs, but the outlet on your vehicle only has two receptacles.

You return the cord to its rightful place and, after shedding a few tears, you call a tow truck so you can get to a station that has cords that fit. If that scenario has occurred in the past, it won't in the near future. Probably.

The Society of Automotive Engineers International is setting performance standards, and in the process standardizing the cords used to charge EVs. The winner? Tesla.

Ford, General Motors and Rivian have all decided, like Volvo did previously, they will join Tesla's Supercharger network by adopting its North American Charging Standard Connector. This is despite rival Combined Charging Standard (CCS) cords are currently in use on thousands of electric vehicles.

According to Guidehouse Research e-Mobility analyst Sam Abuelsamid, "It's only a matter of time before no one is building new EVs with CCS connectors." He contends that CCS connectors are much harder to maneuver and plug into vehicles than Tesla's.

According to Tesla, its system "has no moving parts, is half the size and twice as powerful as Combined Charging Connectors." And it takes about 15 minutes to fully charge a battery.

While it's likely vehicles will need to accommodate both types of connectors for many years, the simple fact is Tesla saw the flaws of CCS and built a better mousetrap.

The company will still compete with ChargePoint, which has 32,000 stations and 55,000 plugs nationwide. Most of ChargePoint's plugs are Level 2 chargers, which can take up to eight hours to fully charge a battery.

Clearly, this slower charging technology will not be able to compete at what we think of as traditional "gas stations," and the U.S. Department of Energy says that the network of direct current fast-chargers like Tesla's is growing. Industry analysts agree and point to solid momentum towards Tesla's connector to become the standard in the United States.

This is a hurdle that needed to be overcome in order for the EV industry to achieve the level of market penetration desired by policymakers in the U.S. and around the world.

The oil industry figured out the need for standardization a long time ago, whether it relates to spark plugs or the kind of oil that best suits the size of the engine; it was only a matter of time before it had to happen in relation to electric vehicles.

The EV industry is maturing before our very eyes.