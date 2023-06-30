Finnish team lands former Golden Lion Doss





The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s top scorer finished his collegiate career last season, but he has plenty of basketball still ahead.

Shaun Doss Jr. has signed with KTP Basket, a professional team based in Kotka, Finland. It is one of 12 teams in the Korisliiga, Finland’s top men’s basketball league.

UAPB coach Solomon Bozeman said he believes Doss will have a successful career.

“He’s being able to live out his lifelong dream of being a pro,” Bozeman said. “He’s taking his game overseas to Finland, which is a good league. It’s a very respectable league in Europe. He’s going to go over there and do well. He puts in the work every day.”

KTP Basket finished in the top half of the league last season and reached the quarterfinals in the playoffs.

Before departing for Finland, Doss will play for Team Arkansas in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), an annual single-elimination tournament made up primarily of former college players. The winning team earns $1 million.

Team Arkansas mostly consists of former Arkansas Razorbacks, but it is common for alumni teams to include players from other schools. The roster also includes athletes from schools such as Central Arkansas, Middle Tennessee and Michigan State.

Doss, a Marion native, led the Golden Lions last season with 531 points in 30 games (17.7 points per game). He collected 137 rebounds and 64 assists.

Bozeman said Doss was a joy to coach.

“I think the sky is the limit with Doss just because he’s willing to listen and learn,” Bozeman said. “Doss is the guy that I loved coaching the most since I’ve been a coach, just because he’s going to do everything you tell him to do. He’s not going to question it. … He’s such a great kid and a great guy, I think his ceiling is high. I think he’s going to continue to grow and get better each and every year.”

Doss spent four seasons with UAPB, though not consecutively. After graduating from Marion High School, he spent a season at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to UAPB as a sophomore. He was the team’s second-leading scorer in his first year as a Golden Lion.

He played just three games in the 2019-20 season before redshirting. He returned the next season and led the team in scoring with 398 points.

Doss transferred to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in 2021 and scored a team-high 385 points. After one year in Illinois, Doss returned to UAPB as a graduate student for his final collegiate season.

Doss participated in the NBA G-League Elite Camp in May. He and 43 other prospects had a chance to showcase their talents to NBA and G-League scouts.

Bozeman said Doss is a natural scorer.

“He can get to the rim at will,” Bozeman said. “He can shoot the mid-range pull-up, and then, I think he’s a really good defender on-ball, off-ball. He’s gotten better at making 3s. He’s gotten better at making reads in ball screens, but I think primarily the best thing that Doss does is, he attacks the rim with so much force, and he can get to a pull-up jumper and score over you.”

Doss and Team Arkansas begin their TBT run July 20 against Ram Up, a team of Colorado State alumni, at Charles Koch Arena at Wichita State.



