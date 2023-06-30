The nation in brief: Electrical blaze empties famed NYC store





Electrical blaze empties famed NYC store

NEW YORK -- An electrical fire in a transformer that serves the Tiffany & Co. store on New York City's Fifth Avenue spewed thick gray smoke from under the iconic building Thursday and caused two minor injuries, officials said.

The fire did not spread to the store itself, but firefighters evacuated about 100 people from the building as a precaution, Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Carlsen said. Two people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, he said.

The fire was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. and was under control by noon, firefighters said. Videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from under the store, which had reopened in April after an extensive renovation.

A spokesperson for the utility Consolidated Edison said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Made famous by the 1961 movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's," the Fifth Avenue store is the flagship of the luxury retailer founded in 1837 by jeweler Charles Lewis Tiffany. The company was acquired by French conglomerate LVMH in 2021.

The Tiffany building is next door to Trump Tower.

Maryland court sets 'Serial' case appeal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The Supreme Court of Maryland announced this week it will hear an appeal from Adnan Syed, whose conviction for killing a former girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court after he was released from prison.

The court scheduled legal brief deadlines for August and oral arguments for Oct. 5. It said it will also hear appeals from the victim's family.

Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial," was convicted in 2000 of killing Hae Min Lee. He was freed from prison last year after Baltimore prosecutors found flaws in the evidence presented at trial and a judge agreed to vacate his conviction.

However, Lee's relatives appealed that decision, contending they didn't receive sufficient notice to attend the hearing that set Syed free. In March, the Maryland Appellate Court agreed and reinstated Syed's conviction and ordered a redo of the hearing.

Syed's attorney, Erica Suter, then appealed that ruling to the state's highest court. She asked the seven justices to review whether former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's decision to dismiss the charges against Syed made the family's court challenge moot.

In September, a judge denied postponement of the Maryland hearing that released Syed so that the victim's brother, Young Lee, could travel from California, but he did allow Lee to address the court via Zoom.

Suter also wants the justices to decide if the Zoom testimony satisfied the right of the victim's representative to attend the hearing and whether the family had enough notice.

Syed's lawyer is asking the state Supreme Court to consider whether the conviction should have been reinstated without showing that the hearing wouldn't have resulted in his release.

As the case proceeds, Syed will remain free.

Van der Sloot extortion trial delayed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A U.S. judge this week agreed to delay Joran Van der Sloot's extortion trial until the fall to give him more time to prepare a defense or decide if he wants to enter a guilty plea.

Van der Sloot's attorney, Kevin Butler, had asked for the continuance from the July 31 trial docket to give more time to "review the discovery, investigate this case, and prepare for trial." Prosecutors agreed to the change, and U.S. Magistrate Gray Borden granted it.

Van der Sloot, often considered the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway's 2005 disappearance in Aruba, faces federal charges that he tried to extort money from the missing teen's mother in exchange for revealing where to find her daughter's remains. He was extradited from Peru this month to face trial in Alabama, Holloway's home state.

Van der Sloot has initially pleaded innocent.

Fire evacuation order lifted in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- More than 1,100 people have returned to their homes in northern Scottsdale, a Phoenix suburb, as firefighters declared a brush fire to be 30% contained.

The Arizona Department of Forestry lifted evacuation orders about 7 p.m. Wednesday. A state forestry spokesperson said one secondary structure has been destroyed, but no injuries have been reported.

Scottsdale officials said 1,145 people evacuated about 100 homes Tuesday evening when the fire broke out. Fueled by grass and brush, it grew to 3 square miles, fire officials said after crews finished digging a containment line.

Department of Forestry investigators believe the fire was human-caused but have not said whether the cause can be determined officially.

The fire was southwest of the Rio Verde Foothills community, where horse ranches mix with expensive homes, some still under construction. A mountain regional park and a conservation center that rescues and rehabilitates wildlife are also nearby.

Arizona officials applied for a federal grant to help pay for battling the blaze, known locally as the Diamond Fire.









Smoke rises from the Diamond Fire that has burned over 2,500 acres, causing mandatory evacuations Wednesday in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP/Ross D. Franklin)





