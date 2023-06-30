Forever changed

While there are hundreds of headlines about how flexible work is killing cities due to a lack of commuters, there's a glaring gap in the narrative. The suburbs are big winners thanks to flexible work. Who needs a skyscraper view when your office is your living room, and your commute a mere amble from bed to desk?

"We expect the ability to WFH [work from home] to remain an incentive for young families to seek out more remote suburban and rural markets where housing may be more affordable," a recent Bank of America report suggests. It's like swapping a sardine-can city apartment for a comfortable, spacious home. It's not rocket science; it's simply the art of making work work for you.

The five-day office week, like the dodo, is heading for extinction. Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, says, "A little bit of a longer commute is not a hindrance" if you're not in the office Monday through Friday 9-5. Not when you've got the flexibility to decide where and when you work. Why endure the daily urban rat race when you can occasionally roll with the relaxed suburban pace instead?

Remember when we thought millennials were city slickers, with their Uber rides and brunch habits? Turns out, they're embracing the suburban dream as eagerly as a kid pouncing on the last slice of pizza.

Hyojung Lee, a professor of housing and property management at Virginia Tech, humorously notes, "We've always talked about millennials as urban people ... . But it turns out they're not that cool anymore." Indeed, some 45 percent of millennials now plan to buy homes in the suburbs, according to Bank of America. Perhaps it's not about being "cool" anymore but about being "smart."

This migration is not just about homes and workplaces. It's also transforming the gastronomic landscape. Urban retail vacancies surpassed suburban ones in 2022, for the first time since 2013, according to The Wall Street Journal. Like ants to a picnic, restaurants and retailers are flocking to these thriving town centers.

Consider salad chain Sweetgreen. Once a downtown staple, it's now making the suburbs its main stage with 50 percent of its locations nestled there. And it's not just salad--even big-name chefs are choosing suburban towns for their next culinary adventures. It's as if suburbia has become the new Manhattan for the restaurant world.

The face of suburbia is changing, too. Long associated with homogeneity, suburbs are now outpacing the national average for racial diversity, according to a Brookings Institution analysis. The stereotype of the white picket fence is slowly giving way to a vibrant mosaic of cultural diversity.

Despite this suburban boom, downtowns aren't ready to throw in the towel just yet. Yun reminds us that people are returning to city centers, even in the hybrid work era. And while suburbs close to cities are flourishing, demand in the far-out 'burbs has dropped significantly since the pandemic's peak.

So, in this grand game of real estate, it's not simply about cities losing or suburbs winning. It's about recognizing that the playing field is changing. As we embrace the flexibility that technology affords us, our living preferences are evolving in turn. That's why businesses need to go where their employees are, rather than simply trying to impose a top-down command-control structure on them--at least, if they want to retain top talent.

In the end, it's clear that flexible work has forever changed the way we live. It's reshaped not just our working lives, but our homes, our communities, and our landscapes. The suburbs are having their moment in the sun, not as a retreat from the city, but as a compelling alternative.

Dr. Gleb Tsipursky is CEO of the hybrid work consultancy Disaster Avoidance Experts and wrote the best-seller "Returning to the Office and Leading Hybrid and Remote Teams." He lived in Little Rock while on a research fellowship.