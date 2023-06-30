French shooting unrest continues





NANTERRE, France -- France braced for more urban rioting Thursday night after the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old, with tens of thousands of officers hitting the streets and commuters rushing home before transport services closed down early for safety reasons.

Despite government appeals for calm and vows that order would be restored, smoke from cars and garbage set ablaze was already billowing over the streets of the Paris suburb of Nanterre after a peaceful afternoon march in honor of the teen identified only by his first name, Nahel.

The police officer accused of pulling the trigger was handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide after prosecutor Pascal Prache said his initial investigation led him to conclude "the conditions for the legal use of the weapon were not met."

After a morning crisis meeting following violence that injured scores of police and damaged nearly 100 public buildings, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the number of police officers would more than quadruple, from 9,000 to 40,000. In the Paris region alone, the number of officers deployed would more than double to 5,000.

"The professionals of disorder must go home," Darmanin said. While there's no need yet to declare a state of emergency he added: "The state's response will be extremely firm." He said officers had made more than 180 arrests before Thursday and that there would "doubtless" be more.

Bus and tram services in the Paris area were shutting down before sunset as a precaution to safeguard transportation workers and passengers, a decision sure to impact thousands of travelers in the French capital and its suburbs.

The town of Clamart, home to 54,000 people in the French capital's southwest suburbs, said it was taking the extraordinary step of putting an overnight curfew in place from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. through Monday.

It cited "the risk of new public order disturbances" for the decision, after two nights of urban unrest. "Clamart is a safe and calm town, we are determined that it stay that way," it said. The mayor of another Paris region town, Neuilly-sur-Marne in the eastern suburbs, also announced a nighttime curfew covering three parts of his town of 37,000 inhabitants, also until Monday morning.

The shooting captured on video shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods.

The teenager's family and their lawyers haven't said the police shooting was race-related, and they didn't release his surname or details about him.

Still, his death instantly inflamed raw nerves in neighborhoods that have welcomed generations of immigrants from France's former colonies and elsewhere. Their France-born children frequently complain that they are subjected to police ID checks and harassment far more frequently than white people or those in more affluent neighborhoods.

Anti-racism activists renewed their complaints about police behavior in the shooting's wake.

"We have to go beyond saying that things need to calm down," said Dominique Sopo, head of the campaign group SOS Racisme. "The issue here is how do we make it so that we have a police force that, when they see Blacks and Arabs, don't tend to shout at them, use racist terms against them and in some cases, shoot them in the head."

Prache, the Nanterre prosecutor, said officers tried to stop Nahel because he looked so young and was driving a Mercedes with Polish license plates in a bus lane.

He ran a red light to avoid being stopped then got stuck in traffic. Both officers involved said they drew their guns to prevent him from fleeing.

The officer who fired a single shot said he feared he and his colleague or someone else could be hit by the car, according to Prache. The officers said they felt "threatened" as the car drove off.

Two magistrates are leading the investigation, Prache said. Under French law, which differs from the U.S. and British legal systems, magistrates often lead investigations.

Preliminary charges mean investigating judges have strong reason to suspect wrongdoing, but they allow time for further investigation before a decision is made on whether to send the case to trial. The police officer has been placed in provisional detention, according to the prosecutor's office.

Information for this article was contributed by Oleg Cetinic, Christophe Ena, Jeffrey Schaeffer, Angela Charlton and Brian Melley of The Associated Press.









