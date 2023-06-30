FYI Calendar: Shakespeare’s ‘Tempest’ on stage today, Saturday at Global Campus

Today

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "Homeward Bound," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

"I Paint What I See" -- SoNA Beyond and "Diego Rivera's America," 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30-$75. crystalbridges.org.

"The Worstest Play Ever" -- A play within a play about life in the theater, 7 p.m. today; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Orpheus in the Underworld," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

"The Tempest" -- Presented by Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today & 2 p.m. Saturfay, Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. AST will also present "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" at 2 p.m. today and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Global Campus Theatre. $10-$20. arkshakes.com.

Saturday

Mental Health Awareness Event -- With stunt shows, music, face painting, vendors, pony rides & more, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Pig Trail Harley-Davidson in Rogers. Free.

Oz Kids -- Bike & Book Fest, 9-11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sew Simple -- Hanging kitchen towels, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Toys and Chores in an Ozark Home -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kingston Community Library. Part of the Shiloh Museum's "Ozark Home" programming. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Glam Your Hat -- You bring the hat, we'll supply the glitz, 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Author Talk -- Gilbert Miller, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Train Station Trios -- With the Grammy-winning Silkroad Ensemble as part of the American Railroad project, 3 p.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. $5. 750-8165 or silkroad.org/american-railroad.

Still On the Hill Retrospective -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Summer Forest Concert -- Tomorrow Maybe, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Elixir of Love," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

Sunday

Sunday Music -- With Chyna Cat, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- The Dead Horse Mountain Band, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Orpheus in the Underworld," 3 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

