Gentry School Board OKs long list of personnel changes

GENTRY -- The School Board reorganized and approved a long list of personnel changes June 19 in preparation for the 2023-24 school year.

After an executive session, the board accepted the resignations of Bobby Hogan as a teacher in the middle school, Victoria Groomer as principal at the primary school, Danielle Freeman as a middle school principal, Cody Napier as a middle school teacher and coach, Heather Napier as an intermediate school teacher, Andrea Mullen as an intermediate school teacher, Peter Gordon as high school alternative learning environment teacher, Amy Stromgren as an intermediate school teacher, Mandi Taylor as an intermediate school teacher, Rebecca Summers as English as a Second Language teacher at the intermediate and primary schools, Elisha Arnold as a custodian and Bobby Hogan as a bus driver.

The board approved hiring Anthony Nail as head baseball and alternative learning environment instructor, Cali Lankford as middle school coach and STEM instructor, Richard Davies as high school coach and alternative learning environment instructor, Shawn Teters as head softball coach and middle school science teacher, Brittany Martin as a kindergarten teacher in the primary school, Amy Gil as a fourth-grade teacher at the intermediate school, Allie Wood as a fourth-grade teacher at the intermediate school, Lindsay Wilks as a third-grade teacher at the intermediate school, Devon Courtney Conrad as primary school principal, Taylor Read as a third-grade teacher at the intermediate school, Kaleigh Alwood as a music teacher at the intermediate school, Jennifer Smith as a special education district designee, Jessica Knight as a paraprofessional, Amber Gilmoreas a paraprofessional, Christian Snipes as a paraprofessional for in-school suspension at the middle school and Kristie Holliday as a bus driver.

Sarah Neale was transferred to a position as a Reach associate.

In addition, the board approved the following stipend resignations: Thomas Clement, FACE stipend; Scott McCollum, cross country stipend and FACE stipend; Janae Fairchild, TRAP stipend; Michael Mullen, head baseball coach; Courtney Place, head junior high volleyball coach; Delanie Tipton, assistant junior high girls basketball; Erica Jones, head softball coach; and Patrick Lanford, yearbook stipend.

Approved for stipends were Jennifer Pointer, FACE stipend; Caleb Lowdermilk, TRAP stipend; Leanna Floyd, yearbook stipend; and Michael Mullen, assistant baseball coach.

A special meeting was scheduled for Monday evening, after press time, to consider more personnel matters.

The board reorganized following the School Board election in May, with David Williamson continuing as president, Jim Barnes as vice president, Melissa Holland as secretary, Gary Dunlap as primary disbursement officer, Jim Barnes as alternate disbursement officer, and Terrie DePaola as ex-officio financial secretary and the district's legal financial agent.

As a result of the uncontested election, Chad Amos and Stacy Nations continue to hold their seats on the board for a full five-year term.

The board approved awarding the food service contract for the next school year to Springfield Grocery Food, the low bidder when all parts of the bid package are taken into account.

Approved on their second reading were numerous policy changes, including the classified salary schedule, which increases pay for all classified personnel in the district.

The board was made aware of the number of bullying and various types of discipline cases at each school in the district. It also was informed of a school health survey and nurses' report. In addition to the many students who were sent home ill or injured, the nurses reported that more than 11,000 students came to a nurse's office at the School District's four campuses and were evaluated and sent back to class.

In her financial report, DePaola reported that the district's cafeteria program finished the year with $23,000 in unpaid student debt for the meal programs but that all students who came to the cafeteria for meals were fed as required by law.

DePaola requested and received from the board the authority to move funds between operating funds for the district and the district's building funds so that the district could finish the current fiscal year on June 30 in accordance with state guidelines for carryover operating funds for the new fiscal year.