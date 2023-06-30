Highways and airways over holiday weekend expected to be packed with record-setting crowds





The crush of Fourth of July holiday travelers this year could well challenge pre-covid pandemic levels, according to travel experts.

Nearly 50.7 million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, reports from AAA said this week. This is an additional 1.7 million more people than the record high 49 million travelers in 2019, said Aixa Diaz, media relations manager for AAA.

In Arkansas, the Transportation Security Administration on Wednesday said 29,980 passengers will depart from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field over an eight-day period through Thursday.

Yesterday was projected to be the busiest day of travel for Clinton National, the state's largest airport, with 4,434 passengers departing, according to TSA.

Officials with the airport have created a "Fourth of July Holiday Travel" tab on its website to provide additional information to those traveling this weekend.

"Clinton National traffic is up nearly 12% year-to-date, with the airport experiencing many busy travel days this summer," Shane Carter, spokesman with Clinton National, said.

Nationwide, today is expected to be the busiest travel day, TSA reported, with an estimated 2.82 million people screened at checkpoints.

Air travel through the Northwest Arkansas National Airport is said to "echo" national projections, XNA Public Affairs Manager Olivia Moore said.

Moore said that recent travel volumes through XNA are "consistently" setting records when compared with travel volumes from recent years and before the pandemic.

She said 2019 was "our busiest year, and every month we have been breaking that record."

"With air travel on the rise, we suggest that travelers enroll in TSA precheck by visiting the TSA precheck application center in our lobby downstairs," Moore said. "This will take care of future traveling and will allow passengers to get through the security line faster."

Also surpassing pre-pandemic records will be the projected 43.2 million people traveling by car this weekend, according to data provided by AAA.

Officials with the group noted that this is a 2.4% increase from last year and a 4% increase from 2019.

This weekend, those choosing to travel by car can expect gas prices to average nationally from $3.50 to $3.60 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel -- which is down from the $4.80 average on July 4, 2022, according to AAA.

Drivers in Arkansas can expect an average of $3.12 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, with prices averaging higher in the Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Texarkana areas, according to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will also take high travel volumes in mind into next week as they monitor existing lane closures and construction projects.

"We always try to minimize lane closures over holiday weekends so a lot of construction will be paused," Ellen Coulter, with ARDOT, said. She added that current construction and lane closures will be paused from Monday to Wednesday to "increase safety and keep traffic moving."

While gas prices are down from a year ago, temperatures across the state will continue to rise through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

"We're still looking at oppressive and, at times, dangerous heat for the metro area," Erik Green with the National Weather Service said.

Though Little Rock just hit triple digits at 100 degrees Thursday, Green stressed that "The difference between 99 degrees and 100 degrees doesn't matter when it feels the way it does outside."

Heat index values, Green said, will "easily" range from 105 degrees to 110 degrees "and more" across the state this weekend.

"Even just being out there for a couple hours without taking any precautions will likely leave you feeling in a pretty bad way," Green said. "Best overall tip would be: If you don't have to be outside, then just don't."

Keith Stephens with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the ongoing scorching temperatures are likely to draw a decent crowd to many of the Natural State's waterways for holiday celebrations.

"This is one of our busiest weekends of the year," Stephens said. "With all the heat and everything, we expect quite a few people. We want them to be sure they watch out, wear their life jackets and be careful out there."





Travelers wait for their luggage to come around on the carousel Thursday at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





