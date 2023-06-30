Hogs teach kids importance of school at camp

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kids flocked to the UREC Sports Complex fields at the University of Arkansas on Thursday morning for a chance to be taught by a pair of Razorback football players.

Freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna and senior defensive back Dwight McGlothern hosted a youth football camp free of charge for children in first through eighth grade. The event was part of the Old Spice School of Swagger, a program which has a mission to keep kids in school through mentorship.

McGlothern, who goes by the nickname "Nudie," ended the three-hour camp with a short speech for the campers.

"I had a great time," McGlothern said with a smile. "All of you are pretty cool. And I'm not going to lie, some of you are really fast, too."

The two Arkansas football players said they could look back on camps they attended with athletes who seemed "larger than life." Both said those experiences made an impact on them.

In the wake of former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett's death this week, McGlothern reminisced on his first youth camp.

"My first camp was actually an Arkansas Razorback camp," McGlothern said. "I spent a couple days here whenever I was way younger. Coach [Bobby] Petrino was here then, and so was Ryan Mallett and Joe Adams, all of them were there.

"Mallett, whenever I heard about Arkansas growing up, he was the face of it -- him and Darren McFadden, for sure. So that camp was really cool for me."

Sategna said he wanted to host a camp since seeing the impact former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger had during a camp. Ehlinger went to Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, where Sategna attended prior to moving to Fayetteville in 2019.

"I just remember him being out there and showing so much love to the fans and especially the kids," Sategna said. "So that's kind of what I've wanted. I've been dreaming about this for a little while now and I wanted to put it in motion. Finally it happened, and just seeing the joy on the kids' faces, it's truly a blessing."

Adam Ross, the camp's director and a chairman for ProCamps, said it was one of five School of Swagger camps around the country. Fayetteville is a host site along with Chicago, New Orleans, Miami and Cincinnati.

"This thing came together two years ago when Old Spice launched the School of Swagger in partnership with Walmart," Ross said. "They wanted to do some events during the summer, because that's when kids are most at risk -- they're not in school and disengaged from school.

"The whole idea is to be mentoring young people. The athletes' messages are all about kids staying in school, talking themselves about how they have all benefited from staying in school. This is really to celebrate that in a time when kids are probably most at risk."

Kamron Bibby, a walk-on receiver from El Dorado, came to volunteer at the camp.

"I knew they were doing this to help kids out and just give them a good time," Bibby said. "It just motivated me to come out here and do what I could. With this position I'm in being an Arkansas football player, I don't take it for granted, knowing I can help make a difference in a kid's life."