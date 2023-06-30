Home Movies

"Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" (R, 2 hours, 3 minutes, Amazon Prime) A riveting war drama in which Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) goes to incredible lengths to save the life of U.S. Army Master Sgt. John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) after an ambush by the Taliban; when Ahmed and his family aren't given safe passage to America as promised, Kinley takes it upon himself to do so. Directed by Ritchie.

"Confidential Informant" (R, 1 hour, 28 minutes, On Demand) A crime drama in which narcotics agents Moran (Dominic Purcell) and Thorton (Nick Stahl) pay off a junkie informant for help in hunting down a cop killer during the crack epidemic, which gets them sideways with a suspicious internal affairs agent. With Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth; directed and co-written by Michael Oblowitz.

"Clean" (not rated, 1 hour, 32 minutes, On Demand) This quietly inspiring documentary concerns trauma cleaners who take on hoarder sites, meth labs, and murder and suicide scenes, along with the homes of neglected, lonely, addicted, and mentally unwell people. The film focuses on Sandra Pankhurst who, when illness forces her away from her trauma cleaning business, she faces her own traumatic past and begins a search for her birth mother while her workers continue to do their jobs with camaraderie and humor. Directed by Lachlan Mcleod.

"Here. Is. Better." (not rated, 1 hour, 35 minutes, On Demand) This intensive documentary by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jack Youngelson and Emmy Award-winning producer Sian Edwards observes four male and female veterans (including former presidential hopeful Jason Kander, who left the Kansas City mayoral race in 2018 to seek treatment) as they undergo the most clinically effective, evidence-based trauma psychotherapies for PTSD.

"The Man from Rome" (not rated, 1 hour, 40 minutes, On Demand) A strange, perversely funny thriller about Vatican intelligence operative Father Quart (Richard Armitage), who finds his faith and loyalty tested as he investigates an anonymous message sent to the pope concerning a crumbling Spanish church that is rumored to kill to defend itself. With Amaia Salamanca, Fionnula Flanagan, Franco Nero; directed by Sergio Dow.

"The Country Club" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, On Demand) A poker-faced coming-of-age comedy in which two teenage girls, worried about their father being laid off, come up with a a plan to win a junior golf tournament prize at a prestigious Hamptons country club. That's where they encounter the facility's quirky and wealthy patrons, who are unlike anyone they've ever known before. With Elaine Hendrix, John Higgins, James Urbaniak, Fiona Robert; co-written and directed by Robert.

"Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music" (not rated, four six-hour chapters, Max) An official selection at the recent Tribeca Festival, this multi-part HBO original documentary concerns Taylor Mac's 2016 performance in one-time-only, 24-hour immersive theatrical production in front of an audience at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn that offers an alternate take on U.S. history, narrated through music popular from the nation's founding to the present. Mac and 24 musicians interpret 24 songs from "Yankee Doodle" to "Gimme Shelter," "Born to Run," and "Gloria," with one performer leaving the stage each hour until Mac is on stage alone. Directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman.

"Barbie Nation: An Unauthorized Tour" (not rated, 56 minutes, On Demand) This cult-classic documentary, celebrating its 25th anniversary with a director's cut in advance of the release of Greta Gerwig's comedy/fantasy "Barbie" on July 21, explores the peculiar ways in which people have embraced Barbie since 1959 to become a cultural phenomenon, as well as the doll's rise from a German sex toy to the savior of Mattel. This new version includes a new scene featuring Black Barbie. Written and directed by Susan Stern.

"SisterS" (not rated, 25-minute episodes, Sundance Now) A darkly comic and totally addictive six-episode series in which Toronto-based Sare's (Sarah Goldberg) mother dies, leaving an opportunity for Sare to discover that her father was an Irish busker her mother met while backpacking some 30 years ago. She decides to travel to Ireland to track him down, only to discover she has a half-sister, who is nothing like her, to put it mildly. With Susan Stanley, Donal Logue; written by best friends Goldberg and Stanley.

"Sublime" (not rated, 1 hour, 40 minutes, On Demand and DVD) A coming-of-age drama that premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in which shy 16-year-old Manuel (Martin Miller) comes alive when he, his best friend Felipe (Teo Inama Chiabrando) and other buddies form a garage rock band, although the boys' relationship becomes strained when Felipe begins to date a female classmate. Written and directed by Mariano Biasin. Filmed in Argentina; in Spanish with English subtitles.

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" (R, 1 hour, 52 minutes, Disney Plus) This is the third entrant in the popular Magic Mike comedy franchise in which our hero (Channing Tatum), a stripper who's broke and back to bartending following a business deal that went bust, heads to London with a wealthy socialite who makes him an offer he can't refuse. With Salma Hayek; directed by Steven Soderbergh.

"What Is Art" (not rated, 1 hour, 2 minutes, On Demand) Here we have an absurdist comedy sketch that takes viewers on a trip through space, time, and cool houses in search of an answer to the question: What is art? Written and directed by the Kid Cactus collective (Danny Abbott, Daniel Fissmer, Jarad Kopciak and Arlo Sanders), whose work has been featured at numerous comedy festivals across the United States.

"The Dogman Triangle: Werewolves in the Lone Star State" (not rated, 1 hour, 10 minutes, On Demand) A curious documentary that investigates the assertions of Aaron Deese (former editor of Paranormality Magazine) in his book "The Texas Dogman Triangle," who claims to have uncovered a pattern of encounters with upright-walking wolves in a 700-square-mile area in Texas. With Deese and Shannon Legro; directed by Seth Breedlove.