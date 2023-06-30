Hunter Biden, Lunden Roberts, settle Arkansas child support cas

Hunter Biden has settled a child support lawsuit filed by the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, according to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court.

The new agreement means that Biden, 53, the son of President Joe Biden, reached a settlement for the second time this month that allows him to avoid the possibility of jail time.

Clint Lancaster, the attorney for the plaintiff in the Independence County lawsuit, Lunden Roberts, 32, of Batesville, filed a motion of contempt last month against Biden alleging that he had failed to provide income information ordered by the court.

Biden and Roberts instead agreed to settle their court battle and both parties have agreed to an amended monthly child support payment. As a result, the contempt allegation has been dismissed, according to court documents.

Previously, Biden had been paying $20,000 per month to Roberts for child support. The new agreed-upon amount was redacted from court documents.

Also as part of the settlement, Roberts has agreed to abandon efforts to have her daughter use the Biden surname, attorneys said.

The order -- signed by Biden, Roberts and their attorneys -- stated that both parties reached their agreement June 16, the date that both of them appeared in Little Rock to give separate depositions. That agreement came four days before Biden reached a deal with federal authorities in an unrelated criminal tax evasion and firearm case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the District of Delaware announced June 20 that if Biden fulfills the conditions of his criminal case, he would avoid jail time.

The Arkansas paternity and child support battle began in 2019. The paternity case was resolved in 2020 after a DNA test confirmed Biden was the girl's biological father and both sides reached an agreement on monthly child support. The child support case was reopened in September 2022 after Biden requested the amount be lowered due to "substantial material change" in his finances, according to court filings.

Defense attorneys said in court last month that Biden has since become a painter and his income at least partially comes from sales of those paintings. One of the sticking points in the lawsuit was that Biden, according to Roberts' attorneys, was not forthcoming about how much money he was collecting from those art sales.

As part of the settlement, Biden agreed to "assign" some of his paintings to his daughter, according to the order.

"The child shall select the paintings which shall either be sent to the child or sent to a gallery designated by Lunden Roberts," the order states. "The net proceeds of any sales of paintings shall be wired to an account designated by Lunden Roberts."

The agreement also stipulates that Biden and Roberts will "discuss providing a college education fund" for the child at some point during the next five years.

Additionally, Biden is required to cover Roberts' attorney fees. The amount he is required to pay was redacted in Thursday's court filing.

Lancaster, whose practice is in Little Rock, did not return a message seeking comment Thursday. Biden's attorney, Brent Langdon, of Texarkana, also did not return a message.

The child support case was hotly contested for months. Biden was ordered by Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer to attend a hearing last month in Batesville, at which time she admonished attorneys for not moving the case forward quickly enough.

Lancaster filed a motion last month for Biden to be held in contempt alleging that he was still stalling the process by not disclosing income information as directed by the court. Meyer subsequently scheduled a hearing for July 10 requiring Biden to "show cause" as to why he shouldn't be held in contempt.

That hearing, along with the July 23 trial, were canceled following the settlement.

As for his Delaware case, Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts for failing to pay his taxes in exchange for avoiding jail. If he meets the conditions of that agreement, a felony gun possession charge also will be dismissed, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Delaware.

Authorities said Biden received taxable income in excess of $1.5 million annually in 2017 and 2018. In spite of owing more than $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year, prosecutors said.

Biden also was in possession of a firearm in October 2018 "despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.