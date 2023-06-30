In memory of a fallen officer

Workers install on Sunday the black granite monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn (from left) and Sgt. John Hicks watch Sunday as employees from Emerson Monuments place a black granite monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The black granite monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021, was installed Sunday, June 25. A candlelight vigil was planned for 9 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, on the second anniversary of his death. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

