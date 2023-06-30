Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In memory of a fallen officer

by Annette Beard | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021, was installed Sunday, June 25. Police Chief Lynn Hahn, far left, and Sgt. John Hicks, second from left, watched employees from Emerson Monuments place the black granite monument. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Workers install on Sunday the black granite monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)

Police Chief Lynn Hahn (from left) and Sgt. John Hicks watch Sunday as employees from Emerson Monuments place a black granite monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)

Workers install on Sunday the black granite monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The black granite monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021, was installed Sunday, June 25. A candlelight vigil was planned for 9 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, on the second anniversary of his death. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The monument honoring Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, killed in the line of duty June 26, 2021, was installed Sunday, June 25. A candlelight vigil was planned for 9 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, on the second anniversary of his death. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Print Headline: In memory of a fallen officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT