Eric Goldstein, who oversaw food service for New York City schools, was convicted in a bribery case that highlighted chicken tenders riddled with bone and bits of metal in what a U.S. attorney called "a textbook example of choosing greed" over children's well-being.

Fred Plump Jr., an Alabama legislator who resigned as part of a deal with prosecutors, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice in diverting $200,000 in grant money to a colleague's aide.

Cristina Miranda Palacios of the League of Puerto Rican Cities said "it's inconceivable that the people ... have to bear this cost for a highly questionable quality of service" as hundreds protested a proposed hike in electricity rates, already almost double those on the mainland.

mLillian Carranza of the Los Angeles police said there was "a lot more than Coke in that soda machine" at a downtown garage after Bosco, a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd, sniffed out 15 pounds of heroin, a kilogram of fentanyl and an assault-style rifle.

Jerry Demings, mayor of Orange County, Fla., hailed "a tremendous moment" as he joined mayors from across the state celebrating the completion of a 170-mile stretch of higher-speed rail connecting Miami to Orlando, with 16 daily round trips planned.

Stephanie Tracy, owner of Wild Things exotic pet store in Las Vegas, was dismayed to discover a thief had slithered away with 26 snakes ranging from $140 to $1,650, and she said surveillance video shows "very aggressive species" being grabbed "expertly."

Buddy Carter, a Georgia congressman, moved to stop new speed restrictions on boats and ships to protect critically endangered whales, saying, "We want to protect them, but not at the expense of destroying our commercial fishing and slowing down our port traffic."

Christine Emeran of the National Coalition Against Censorship said "the problem is that the majority are silent" even if they oppose censorship as the American Library Association featured a training session on how librarians can fight book bans, including a challenge to "be loud."

Teranee Mille of Gardena, Calif., was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and destructive device, having hurled a Molotov cocktail into the middle of a bank because she was furious at waiting in line.